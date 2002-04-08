SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Molecular Partners AG - MOLN

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Molecular Partners AG (“Molecular Partners” or the “Company”) ( MOLN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Molecular Partners and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around June 16, 2021, Molecular Partners conducted its U.S. initial public offering (“IPO”), offering 3 million American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) priced at $21.25 per ADS. Then, on April 26, 2022, Molecular Partners issued a press release “announc[ing] that Amgen, its collaboration partner for MP0310 (AMG 506), has informed the Company of their decision to return global rights of MP0310 to Molecular Partners following a strategic pipeline review” and that “Molecular Partners is presently conducting a phase 1 study of MP0310 and will look to present full phase 1 data at a scientific conference when available.” The press release further stated that “[u]nder the agreement with Amgen, following Phase 1 data, Amgen would have had the right to progress the program into later stage development, including into combination trials.” On this news, Molecular Partners’ ADS price fell sharply during intraday trading on April 27, 2022.

