Millicom (TIGO)'s rights offering fully subscribed

Millicom ( TIGO, Financial)’s rights offering fully subscribed

Luxembourg, June 17, 2022 – On May 18, 2022, Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom” or the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors resolved on a rights offering (the “Rights Offering”), in accordance with the authorization provided for in the Company’s articles of association. The result of the Rights Offering shows that 68,822,675 shares, including those represented by Swedish Depositary Receipts (“SDRs”), have been subscribed for by the exercise of basic subscription rights. The remaining 1,534,413 shares, including those represented by SDRs, have been allotted to those investors who have subscribed for them pursuant to oversubscription privileges. The Rights Offering was thus fully subscribed, and Millicom will receive proceeds amounting to approximately $7461 million before deducting underwriting commissions and other offering expenses.

Summary of the outcome of the Rights Offering:

The shares were offered in the Rights Offering at a subscription price of $10.61 for shares and SEK 106 for SDRs. 68,822,675 shares/SDRs (corresponding to 97.8 percent of the Rights Offering) were subscribed for by exercise of basic subscription rights. In addition, application for subscription of 54,505,285 shares/SDRs (corresponding to 77.5 percent of the Rights Offering) without exercise of subscription rights (including pursuant to oversubscription privileges) were submitted during the subscription period. The Rights Offering was thus oversubscribed by 75.3 percent.

Millicom intends to use the net proceeds to repay the $350 million outstanding principal amount of the bridge loan that financed the acquisition of the remaining 45% equity stake in the Company’s joint venture business in Guatemala (“Tigo Guatemala”), and the excess proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of debt, liabilities or other obligations. Millicom’s management will retain broad discretion in the allocation of the net proceeds of the Rights Offering used for general corporate purposes. The precise amounts and timing of the use of the remaining net proceeds will depend upon market conditions and the availability of other funds, among other factors.

Allotment of shares/SDRs and payment for SDRs subscribed for without subscription rights:

An allotment of a total of 1,534,413 shares/SDRs that have been subscribed for pursuant to oversubscription privileges has been made in accordance with the allocation principles resolved upon by the Board of Directors and described in the prospectus supplement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 18, 2022 and the Swedish prospectus approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) on May 20, 2022. Contract notes for the allotment of SDRs subscribed for without subscription rights will be distributed on June 17, 2022. Only those who have been allotted SDRs will be notified. Payment for SDRs subscribed for pursuant to oversubscription privileges shall be made in cash in accordance with the instructions on the contract note no later than on June 23, 2022.

Those who have subscribed for SDRs through a nominee will receive a notice of allotment, and shall pay for any allotted SDRs, in accordance with the instructions and procedures of their respective nominees.

Trading in paid subscribed SDRs (SDB P1) and the new SDRs:

Those who have subscribed for SDRs by exercise of subscription rights will initially receive paid subscribed SDRs (“SDB P1”). Trading in SDB P1 on Nasdaq Stockholm will continue until and including June 22, 2022. The reclassification of SDB P1 into SDRs is expected to take place on or around June 29, 2022, and trading in the new SDRs on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to commence on or around June 29, 2022.

Changes in Millicom’s share capital and the number of shares and votes:

As a result of the Rights Offering, Millicom’s share capital will increase by $105,535,632.00 to $258,144,457.50 from $152,608,825.50, and the total number of shares and votes will increase from 101,739,217 shares to 172,096,305 shares. To avoid doubt, the formal issuance by Millicom of the 70,357,088 shares relating to the Rights Offering is expected to be completed on June 28, 2022.

Advisors:

Millicom has appointed Goldman Sachs International (“Goldman Sachs”), J.P. Morgan Securities plc ("J.P. Morgan") and Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Sverige ("Nordea") as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners (together, the "Joint Global Coordinators'') and DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, Sweden Branch ("DNB Markets") and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") as joint bookrunners (DNB Markets and Morgan Stanley, together with the Joint Global Coordinators, the "Joint Bookrunners"). Advokatfirman Cederquist KB, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Hogan Lovells (Luxembourg) LLP are the Company’s legal advisors for Swedish, US and Luxembourg law, respectively. Advokatfirman Vinge KB, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Loyens & Loeff Luxembourg SARL are the Joint Bookrunners’ legal advisors for Swedish, US and Luxembourg law, respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Press:

Yocasta Valdez, Sr. Manager Digital Media & Communications

[email protected] Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations

[email protected]

About Millicom:

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of March 31, 2022, Millicom employed approximately 20,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to around 50 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint of close to 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.







1 Based on the SEK-U.S. dollar exchange rate published by the Swedish Central Bank on May 17, 2022.







