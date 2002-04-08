ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

MENLO PARK, Calif. and SINGAPORE, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ( ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that Dr Carl Firth, CEO, will present a company update at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. The conference will be held virtually and in-person from May 23 to 26, 2022.



The presentation will be available from Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 7:00am ET for 90 days at this link and in the Investors section of ASLAN’s website.

ASLAN management will also be available for virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Please contact your representative at H.C. Wainwright to request a meeting.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ( ASLN) is a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is currently evaluating eblasakimab, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor, in atopic dermatitis, and farudodstat (also known as ASLAN003), a potent oral inhibitor of the enzyme, DHODH, in autoimmune disease. ASLAN has a team in Menlo Park, California, and in Singapore. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com or follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.

Media and IR contacts

Emma Thompson

Spurwing Communications

Tel: +65 6206 7350

Email: [email protected] Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Tel: +1 (617) 430-7577

Email: [email protected]



