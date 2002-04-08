Bazelet™ to Supply Its Federally Legal Cannabis Genetics to DEA Approved Research Entities for Rigorous Scientific Research on the Clinical Effects of Cannabigerol (CBG)

COLUMBIA, Md., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neon Bloom, Inc. ( NBCO): Bazelet Health Systems™, a wholly owned subsidiary of Neon Bloom, is proud to announce the endowment of a program known as ‘cERI’ (cannabis Education & Research Initiative). The program encompasses the donation by Bazelet of federally legal cannabis genetics (genetically producing 0% THC) to DEA registered research entities, such as the National Center for the Development of Natural Products at the University of Mississippi and the broader qualified scientific community wishing to conduct, disseminate and support rigorous scientific research on the clinical effects of cannabis. The company’s genetics are patented, compliant with the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) and are now available to all to conduct research with our genetics.

Global scientific research of the Cannabis Sativa L. plant has been illegal because of the Controlled Substance Act (CSA). The CSA has created a decades-long pent-up demand for the scientific research of the cannabis plant by qualified research entities. In 2016, the DEA announced that it was amending its longstanding policies to allow additional parties to grow cannabis for clinical research purposes. Since that time, it amended its regulations in 2020 (which became effective in January 2021) to facilitate the cultivation of marihuana for research purposes and other licit purposes to enhance compliance with the Controlled Substances Act, including registering cultivators consistent with treaty obligations but has not legalized cannabis research. In fact, to date, the DEA has only acknowledged providing a MOA (Memorandum of Agreement) to just a handful of applicants to “work together to facilitate the production, storage, packaging, and distribution of marijuana.” (www.dea.gov). Meanwhile, human health and the global scientific community standby helpless, until now. “Our genetic library of non-GMO, patented Cannabis Sativa L. plants offers access to cannabinoids such as Cannabigerol (CBG) with no existing THC or CBD,” said Dr. Francisco Ward, NBPAS-PM&R/PM, Chief Medical Officer for Bazelet which makes us a prime candidate for research endeavors.

“Having been involved with the DEA regarding its amendment to facilitate the cultivation of marihuana for research purposes and other licit purposes to enhance compliance with the Controlled Substances Act, I recognize and appreciate the DEA’s unique implementation challenges. I am certain our patented cannabis plants and robust plant science program can immediately deliver value to their program, their researchers, and manufacturers. For decades worldwide, cannabis plants have been almost exclusively bred to yield higher and higher concentrations of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) which has fueled a multi-billion recreational and high THC medical marijuana industry. This breeding habit has caused the abandonment, if you will, of hundreds of compounds in the cannabis plant to the detriment of human health, scientific study, and federal law. We have developed an unprecedented plant genetic platform for the DEA that begins with registered, US plant patent approved, Cannabis Sativa L. plants as its foundation. Our unique genetic program will allow DEA registered research entities to unlock untold scientific and human health outcomes by accessing a full array of cannabinoids and compounds found in the Cannabis Sativa L. plant, such as Cannabigerol (CBG). Our program allows the DEA from here forward, the development of world-class cannabis genetics that began with registered, US patented cannabis genetics,” says Michael Elzufon, CEO of the Bazelet Health Systems.

“Through our cannabis Education & Research Initiative (cERI), we are opening our genetic library to DEA registered research entities, encouraging their rigorous scientific and medical research projects with federally legal cannabis products. With the DEA slow in issuing bulk manufacturer registrations, research projects remain on hold and our patented, federally compliant cannabis genetics are an immediate solution,” said Dr. Ward. He added, “I look forward to collaborating with colleagues, scientists, DEA bulk manufacturer applicants and patients everywhere, to study, innovate and access the potential of this plant in the areas of neurodegenerative diseases, auto-immune diseases, vascular diseases, psychiatric diseases such as addiction, delusional states, and PTSD.”

About Neon Bloom: Neon Bloom, Inc. ( NBCO), doing business as Bazelet Health Systems, Inc. ("Bazelet"), holds the exclusive license to grow in the United States a patented zero-THC, high CBG Cannabis sativa L plant which received United States Patent No. PP32,725 on January 5, 2021. The patented plant, which was named PAN2020, is remarkably high in Cannabigerol (CBG) with undetectable levels (zero percent) of both Cannabidiol (CBD) and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Consistent with the company's mantra to create zero-THC products (the company's Cannabis-ZERO platform), Bazelet is actively developing non-GMO cannabis Sativa plants that produce zero-THC while being rich in CBG and other valuable cannabinoids. Bazelet is a wholly owned subsidiary of the public company that manufactures and markets PECSA, a patent-pending, proprietary full extract of the PAN2020 plant with other added proprietary ingredients. PECSA stands for Plant-based EndoCannabinoid System Activator. The EndoCannabinoid System is the premier regulatory center of the body affecting mental abilities, emotions, pain, inflammation, ne and metabolic functions with receptors found primarily in the brain and immune cells. The company's primary focus is to sell and market PECSA as a non-GMO, plant-based ingredient for the global food, drug, cosmetic, and tobacco industries. To meet the anticipated worldwide demand for PECSA, Bazelet has established a vertically integrated supply chain providing operational control from patented cannabis plants to proprietary patented plant processing to GMP-produced finished products, all with traceability from seed to sale. Bazelet grows patented plants in North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East coming online in 2023. Processing and distribution facilities are located in the U.S. and Europe.

Disclaimer: This Press Release is for informational purposes, contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions with information available to us as of the date hereof, and involves risks and uncertainties. This Press Release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. Actual results may differ materially from those implied in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "would" or similar words. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this Press Release, whether from new information, future events, or otherwise.

