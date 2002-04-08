Krystal Biotech to Present at Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

PITTSBURGH, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) ( KRYS), the leader in redosable gene therapy, announced today that the Company will participate in the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.



Krish Krishnan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 10:40 am PDT on Wednesday, June 15.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Investor section of the Company’s website.

About Krystal Biotech, Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. ( KRYS) is a pivotal-stage gene therapy company leveraging its proprietary, redosable gene therapy platform and in-house manufacturing capabilities to develop life-changing medicines for patients with serious diseases, including rare diseases in skin, lung, and other areas. For more information please visit http://www.krystalbio.com , and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and Twitter .

