HEXO Acknowledges Zenabis Group CCAA Filing

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated May 2, 2022 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 7, 2021 and amended and restated on May 25, 2021.

GATINEAU, Quebec, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp. (TSX: HEXO; HEXO) (“HEXO” or the “Company”) acknowledged today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zenabis Global Inc. (“Zenabis”), as well as Zenabis’ direct and indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries (collectively, the “Zenabis Group”), have filed a petition with the Superior Court of Québec for protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (“CCAA”) in order to restructure their business and financial affairs. HEXO understands that Ernst & Young Inc. has been appointed as the Monitor to oversee the CCAA proceedings.



The CCAA petition is limited to the Zenabis Group and neither HEXO Corp. nor any of its subsidiaries, other than the members of the Zenabis Group, are petitioners or parties to the CCAA Proceedings.

