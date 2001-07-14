Grove Collaborative Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Grove Collaborative (“Grove” or “the Company”) (NYSE: GROV), a certified B Corp™ and leading sustainable consumer products company, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

On June 20, 2022, the Company will virtually attend the 2022 Jefferies Global Consumer Conference. The Company will host a fireside chat that will be available for replay.

On June 28, 2022, the Company will attend Wells Fargo’s 2022 Virtual Bricks to Clicks Digital Conference. The Company will host a fireside chat presentation at 12:40 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and hold investor meetings throughout the day.

The fireside chats for both conferences will be webcast on Grove’s Investor Relations website, investors.grove.co. Following the events, replays will be available for 90 days.







