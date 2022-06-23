VistaGen Therapeutics to Report Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on June 23, 2022

VistaGen+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) a late clinical-stage, central nervous system (CNS)-focused biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other CNS disorders, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to report its financial results for fiscal year 2022 ending on March 31, 2022 and provide a review of recent achievements and anticipated upcoming milestones.

Event: VistaGen Therapeutics Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Thursday, June 23, 2022

Time: 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time)

US Dial-in (Toll Free): 1-877-407-9716

TOLL/International Dial-in: 1-201-493-6779

Conference ID: 13729400

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fviavid.webcasts.com%2Fstarthere.jsp%3Fei%3D1544875%26amp%3Btp_key%3Dfd5623fb33

An audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via the link provided above. Participants should access this webcast site 10 minutes before the start of the call. In addition, a telephone playback of the call will be available after approximately 5:00 pm Pacific Time on Thursday, June 23, 2022. To listen to the replay, call toll free 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally (toll). Please use the replay PIN number 13729400.

About VistaGen

VistaGen Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage, CNS-focused biopharmaceutical company striving to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other CNS disorders. The Company is advancing therapeutics with the potential to be faster-acting, and with fewer side effects and safety concerns, than those that are currently available. VistaGen’s clinical-stage candidates are targeting multiple forms of anxiety and depression. They belong to a new class of drugs known as pherines, which are odorless, neuroactive steroids that bind to distinct receptors on chemosensory neurons in the nasal passages and can impact the limbic amygdala without systemic uptake or direct activity on CNS neurons in the brain. VistaGen’s lead candidate, PH94B, is a nasally administered spray currently in multiple Phase 3 trials in the U.S., with results anticipated in 2022. Should ongoing Phase 3 studies be successful, PH94B has the potential to be the first FDA-approved, fast-acting, acute treatment of anxiety for adults with social anxiety disorder. VistaGen is passionate about transforming mental health care and redefining what is possible in the treatment of anxiety and depression. Connect at www.VistaGen.com.

