Flower One Launches Veteran Created and Inspired Brand, Kuno

Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Company”) (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), the leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, is pleased to announce that it will be launching Kuno, a veteran-created and inspired brand. Kuno’s products will be available at a discounted price to veterans at participating retailers. A portion of the brand’s sales will be donated to the SEAL Future Foundation and other veteran-focused charity organizations.

“Kuno was created with the intent of making quality cannabis products more readily available to veterans,” said Grayson Bowman, Flower One’s Director of Special Operations & former Navy SEAL. “We have carefully selected genetics with cannabinoid profiles for Kuno that are best suited to meet the needs of my fellow veteran community.”

“We are proud to introduce Kuno to the state of Nevada,” said Kellen O’Keefe, Flower One’s President & CEO. “Kuno will provide veterans with access to quality cannabis at a discounted price, and also serve as an educational platform focused on the many benefits of cannabis.”

Kuno products will be available in Nevada at Jardin, Oasis, NuWu and other participating retailers starting June 24, 2022. Products from this launch will include 1/2 oz and 1/8 oz of premium full-sized, single-strain flower.

About Kuno

Kuno is a cannabis brand, launched by Flower One, that is focused on bringing awareness to the psychological health benefits that the cannabis plant may provide to veterans. A portion of all proceeds from the brand will be donated to the SEAL Future Foundation and other veteran-focused charity organizations, while the brand also provides an in-store discount to veterans with valid identification at participating retailers. For more information, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fkunocannabis.com

About SEAL Future Foundation

SEAL Future Foundation is the lifetime transition partner for Navy SEALs. Their mission is to provide Navy SEALs with a foundation that supports their well-being, education and career to continue a life of service within their communities. SFF offers transitioning SEALs the compressive components of a successful transition trough their four pillars: Health, Career, Education and Community. By focusing on the four pillars, SFF is able to offer the support necessary for SEALs to realize their full potential and to continue to serve their new communities, families, and employers with the same passion and commitment they had in the teams. For more information, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fsealff.org

About Flower One Holdings Inc.

Flower One is the largest cannabis cultivator, producer, and full-service brand fulfillment partner in the state of Nevada. By combining more than 20 years of greenhouse operational excellence with best-in-class cannabis operators, Flower One offers consistent, reliable, and scalable fulfillment to a growing number of industry-leading cannabis brands (Cookies, Kiva, Old Pal, Heavy Hitters, Lift Ticket’s, The Clear, HUXTON, and Flower One’s leading in-house brand, NLVO, and more). Flower One currently produces a wide range of products from flower, full-spectrum oils, and distillates to finished consumer packaged goods, including a variety of: pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, topicals, and more for top-performing brands in cannabis. Flower One’s Nevada footprint includes the Company’s flagship facility, a 400,000 square-foot high-tech greenhouse and 55,000 square-foot production facility, as well as a second site with a 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation facility and commercial kitchen. Flower One has built an industry-leading team focused on making high-quality cannabis accessible to all.

The Company’s common shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the Company’s symbol “FONE”, in the United States on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol “FLOOF” and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “F11”. For more information, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fflowerone.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of United States securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other unknown factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from historical results or from any future actual results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements which explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements labeled with the terms “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “potential,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “continue” or other similar expressions to be uncertain and forward-looking.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements related to the Company’s use of proceeds; the anticipated timing of the launch of Kuno; the availability and accessibility of the Company’s products; the suitability of the Company’s products to meet the needs of the veteran community; product specifications and pricing; Kuno serving as an education platform; the Company’s position as a leader in the Nevada cannabis market and anticipated sales and record revenue; the Company’s leadership as a cannabis cultivator, producer, innovator and full-service brand fulfillment partner; and the production of a wide range of products for the nation’s top-performing brands.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, the “Cautionary Statement regarding Forward-Looking Information” section contained the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 (the “MD&A”). All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to assumptions and risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company’s public securities filings with the Canadian securities commissions, including the Company’s MD&A. Although Flower One has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Flower One disclaims and does not undertake any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR THEIR REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220617005076/en/