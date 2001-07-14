Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in J.P. Morgan 2022 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) today announced that John Lindsay, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Mike Lennox, Senior Vice President of U.S. Land Operations; and Dave Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations; are scheduled to participate in meetings with investors at the J.P. Morgan 2022 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference in New York City on both Wednesday and Thursday, June 22-23, 2022. Mr. Lindsay will participate in an analyst Q&A session on behalf of the Company on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. U.S. ET.

Investor slides to be used during the conferences are available for download on the company’s website, within Investors, under Presentations.

About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is committed to delivering industry leading drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for our customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. For more information, visit www.helmerichpayne.com.

Helmerich & Payne uses its website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on its Investor Relations website at www.helmerichpayne.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220617005026/en/