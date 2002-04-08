IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo Pharma Inc.

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Eric Weisblum, Founder and CEO of Silo Pharma Inc. ( SILO), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company.

Throughout the interview, Weisblum discussed Silo Pharma’s business model and recent milestones.

“Silo Pharma is focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as PTSD, Parkinson’s and other rare neurological disorders,” Weisblum said. “We typically identify assets and look to partner with academic universities to advance their research with the goal of developing therapeutics to help patients down the road.”

“In 2021, we were able to license some very exciting technology and start advancing the research and development. We have partnerships with various universities,” he continued. “We have some technology in a partnership with Columbia University and University of Maryland, Baltimore, and we look forward to getting some data this year from the studies that we have initiated.”

Weisblum then discussed his background and those of the Silo Pharma leadership team.

“I have over 20 years’ experience investing in, building and managing businesses. I have served on numerous public companies’ boards and have been quite active in licensing technologies out of universities,” Weisblum added. “Our board of directors consists of two doctors and a gentleman with a finance background, and our scientific advisory board is led by Dr. Josh Wooley out of University of California, San Francisco and Dr. Charles Nemeroff, the head of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin. We have a very well-balanced management team.”

Eric Weisblum, Founder and CEO of Silo Pharma Inc. ( SILO), discussed the markets the company is targeting with its current research, as well as its operational goals for the balance of 2022 and beyond.

The episode is available at https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

About Silo Pharma Inc.

Silo Pharma is a developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as PTSD, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and other rare neurological disorders. Silo’s mission is to identify assets to license and fund the research, which the company believes will be transformative to the well-being of patients and the health care industry. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.SiloPharma.com.

