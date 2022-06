Kane Biotech Obtains ISO 13485 Certification

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX- V:KNE; KNBIF) (the “Company” or “Kane Biotech”), announced today that it has obtained ISO 13485:2016 certification for its quality management system specific to its ongoing efforts to design and develop novel medical devices for the wound care market.



“Quality and continuous improvement are core values of Kane and of paramount importance to us,” stated Lori Christofalos, Vice President of Quality & Compliance at Kane Biotech. “Our quality management policies, procedures, and practices have been established to demonstrate our commitment to this high standard and to support future global medical device registrations and approvals. It represents another big step as we continue to drive towards commercialization with our wound care portfolio.”

ISO certification demonstrates Kane Biotech’s compliance, and customers can be assured that the medical devices designed and developed are fit for their intended purpose. The process of achieving ISO certification included establishing a quality management system and independent audit to verify conformance through review of the records to the standards.



Watch Kane’s latest 2022 wound and surgical care update video here.

About ISO



ISO is an independent, non-governmental international organization with a membership of 167 national standards bodies. Through its members, it brings together experts to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market relevant International Standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges.

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (81 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB™, DispersinB®, Aledex™, bluestem™, bluestem®, silkstem™, goldstem™, coactiv+™, coactiv+®, DermaKB™ and DermaKB Biofilm™ are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “KNBIF”.

For more information: Marc Edwards Ray Dupuis Nicole Sendey Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations/PR Kane Biotech Inc Kane Biotech Inc Kane Biotech Inc [email protected] [email protected] [email protected] +1 (514) 910-6991 +1 (204) 298-2200 +1 (250) 327-8675

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company’s: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.