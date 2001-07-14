ISG to Publish Reports on AWS Partner Ecosystem

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched research studies examining service providers helping commercial enterprises in five major geographic markets, as well as U.S. government entities, gain maximum benefit from the evolving cloud capabilities of AWS.

The study results on AWS services for enterprises will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called AWS Ecosystem Partners 2022, scheduled to be released in December. The report will cover providers of consulting, migration, managed services and other offerings for AWS. At the same time, ISG will publish the U.S. Public Sector — AWS Ecosystem Partners 2022 report, covering providers with experience in developing and supporting AWS-related services for public-sector entities in the U.S.

Buyers at enterprises and public agencies will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

AWS continues to grow in popularity, and in the past year it has added significant new cloud, data analytics and machine learning features. These enhancements, including Kinesis Data Analytics compliant with the FedRAMP cloud security standard and new AWS DataSync locations for moving data off-premises, give enterprises more ways to benefit from the platform. AWS has also launched several new options for its provider partners to train their workforces on new features through the AWS Partner Network.

“AWS is constantly expanding as companies’ needs grow,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “The leading providers are strengthening their partnerships with AWS to help enterprise and public sector customers use new features.”

For the AWS Ecosystem Partners study, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 100 AWS service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce six quadrants representing the digital services and products the typical enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The six quadrants to be covered are:

AWS Consulting Services, evaluating providers offering training, analysis, insight and guidance on business and IT needs including cloud strategy, business case development, governance and handling of risk and compliance.

AWS Managed Services,assessing providers of IaaS and PaaS hyperscale platforms and a range of professional and managed services including orchestration, provisioning and management of a client’s cloud environment.

AWS Migration Services, covering partners offering technology, products and services to support workload operation and migration. Typically, these providers’ strengths include expertise in software architecture and development, including DevOps.

AWS SAP Workloads, evaluating providers that enable the provisioning and operation of SAP systems such as SAP HANA. In addition to implementing AWS as a replacement for enterprise hardware, these partners design, develop and optimize new processes and business flows.

AWS Data Analytics and Machine Learning, assessing providers of two related sets of capabilities: collecting and analyzing an expanding array of data types and using machine learning for faster, more efficient data analysis.

AWS Internet of Things (IoT) Services, covering partners that support the use of applications for monitoring, managing and controlling connected devices based on AWS device software or control services.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global AWS partner ecosystem and examine products and services available in the U.S., Australia, Brazil, France and Germany. ISG analysts Frank Heuer, Ashwin Gaidhani, Phil Hassey, Mauricio Ohtani, Richard Peynot and Srinivasan PN will serve as authors of the reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital+brochure.

For the U.S. Public Sector study, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 150 providers of AWS services to public-sector clients in the U.S. The six quadrants are:

ERP Workloads on AWS, covering providers of evaluation, provisioning, migration and ongoing support services for large-scale ERP environments such as Oracle and SAP on AWS.

Data Analytics and Machine Learning, assessing providers that use machine learning to collect and analyze an evolving array of data types across a range of systems and applications for customer success.

Internet of Things (IoT), covering partners that support and improve the use of applications to control, monitor and manage connected devices based on AWS solutions.

Software Migration and Modernization, evaluating providers of technologies, products and services for workload migration and operation. These AWS partners typically excel in automated testing and deployment and assist clients in carrying out continuous change management.

AWS Consulting Services, assessing partners that offer training, analysis, insight and guidance on a range of business and IT activities including cloud strategy, business case development, compliance and risk management.

AWS Managed Services, covering providers of professional and managed services that help clients maximize work performance in the cloud and reduce costs while ensuring security and compliance. These services may include cloud orchestration, analysis, monitoring and management.

ISG analysts Bruce Guptill and Srinivasan PN will serve as authors of the U.S. public sector report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital+brochure.

Providers not listed in either brochure can contact ISG and ask to be included in the studies.

All 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations now feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register+here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

