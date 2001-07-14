ClearOne DIALOG® 10 USB Wins 2022 Sound & Video Contractor Magazine InfoComm Best in Market Award

ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) today announced that its DIALOG® 10 USB – the first and only pro quality single-channel wireless USB microphone system available to integrators and consumers – has been named a winner of the 2022 Sound & Video Contractor Magazine InfoComm Best in Market Award. Winners were recognized at a formal ceremony that took place last week at InfoComm 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for innovation by commercial AV integrators who know what their end-user customers need to maintain state of the art communication systems,” said Derek Graham, ClearOne interim Chief Executive Officer. “This additional win for the DIALOG 10 underscores the enthusiasm expressed by our integration partners for this groundbreaking solution.”

According to Sound & Video Contractor, the Best in Market awards – designed to recognize innovation and excellence in new, recently introduced, and pending products and services for professional AV – were fiercely competitive in 2022 as brands flocked back to the InfoComm show in person en masse for the first time since 2019.

The recent award win comes only days after the DIALOG 10 was named a Commercial Integrator Magazine BEST Award winner – another prestigious industry program that recognizes outstanding new products, solutions and services that can positively impact the business of commercial installers.

The DIALOG 10 has also taken home a 2022 NSCA Excellence in Product Innovation Award and a 2022 Top New Technology (TNT) Award this year, demonstrating the industry’s profound excitement about the unique qualities of the product, which is the only pro quality single-channel wireless USB microphone system available to integrators and consumers.

The DIALOG 10 USB has surged in popularity since its launch in January of 2022, as consumers and integrators have found it to be user friendly, high quality, and versatile. With plug-and-play simplicity and wireless convenience, the DIALOG 10 can be utilized effectively in both work from home set-ups and in-person professional scenarios.

DIALOG 10 seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Teams, Zoom, WebEx, GoToMeeting, and other apps for simplified webcasting and cloud-based collaboration. Equipment setup is quick and easy with the included USB Type C cable that connects to any PC for audio, power, and control with no need for an external power source or additional audio cables.

ClearOne recently expanded the availability of the DIALOG 10, which is now part of its Aura home office portfolio.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

