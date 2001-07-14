Dream Industrial REIT Announces June 2022 Monthly Distribution

DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (TSX: DIR.UN) (the “Trust”) announced today its June 2022 monthly distribution in the amount of 5.833 cents per Unit (70 cents annualized). The June distribution will be payable on July 15, 2022 to unitholders of record as at June 30, 2022.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at March 31, 2022, Dream Industrial REIT owns, manages and operates a portfolio of 244 industrial assets (358 buildings) comprising approximately 44.4 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada, Europe, and the U.S. Dream Industrial REIT’s objective is to continue to grow and upgrade the quality of its portfolio which primarily consists of distribution and urban logistics properties and to provide attractive overall returns to its unitholders. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.

