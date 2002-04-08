AgroFresh Opens New Global Innovation Center in Chile Expanding Worldwide Footprint

PHILADELPHIA, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. ("AgroFresh" or the "Company") ( AGFS), a global AgTech innovator providing a range of solutions, digital technologies and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce, today announced the opening of a new global innovation center in Rancagua, Chile. The new center will be staffed by researchers and operations teams and will support growers, packers, shippers and retailers throughout Latin America with customized operational and technical support services and post-harvest solutions to help keep produce fresh longer, reduce food waste and conserve precious natural resources.



Chile exports more than 2.6 million tons of fruit annually to more than 100 countries making it one of the top exporters of produce and fruit in the world. The country is also at the forefront of adopting new technology and crop production practices, and was the first to successfully commercialize SmartFresh™, AgroFresh’s leading ethylene management solution, more than 20 years ago. The center will allow customers throughout the Latin American region to tap into the problem-solving expertise and capabilities of AgroFresh’s scientific and operational experts who are dedicated to helping them improve pathogen protection, maintain fruit and vegetable quality, extend shelf life and minimize post-harvest loss and waste.

Says Edgardo Castaneda, Vice President of Operations, “Operational and scientific excellence is the key to providing high-quality services for our customers and we’ll be better able to support the growing produce demand in the region. Additionally, with its new state of the art research and lab capabilities and increased capacity, the Rancagua innovation center will serve as a technical hub for the region and the globe.”

The global hub will also be home to some of the world’s foremost post-harvest research and development scientists. AgroFresh will use the innovation center to continue to develop its leading produce freshness product and digital solutions, such as Harvista™, ActiMist™, and FreshCloud™. In addition, the center will support the Control-Tec ECO application equipment which has helped cherry customers in Chile reduce water usage by up to 60% during the packing process.

Adds Narciso Vivot, Commercial Director, Latin America, “Serving our customers and working closely together to build customized solutions to help protect produce throughout the supply chain is our top priority. We are excited to leverage these new capabilities and increased capacity to enable us to provide support to more customers and a wider variety of crops well into the future.”

The Rancagua global innovation center is one of AgroFresh’s seven such centers on four continents in key fruit growing regions. More than 40 scientists work together across the globe with universities, customers, and research partners to analyze more than two million pieces of fruit each year. Key findings and learnings are then gathered and shared with key stakeholders around the world. AgroFresh scientists routinely interact with customers and work together to help improve product freshness, quality, and in the reduction of food waste to minimize the impact on the environment.

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh ( AGFS) is an AgTech innovator and global leader with a mission to prevent food loss/waste and conserve the planet’s resources by providing a range of science-based solutions, data-driven digital technologies and high-touch customer services. AgroFresh supports growers, packers and retailers with solutions across the food supply chain to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The AgroFresh organization has 40 years of post-harvest experience across a broad range of crops, including revolutionizing the apple industry with the SmartFresh™ Quality System for more than 20 years. This is powered by a comprehensive portfolio that includes plant-based coatings, equipment and proprietary solutions that help improve the freshness supply chain from harvest to the home. To learn more about AgroFresh’s product freshness solutions visit www.agrofresh.com .

