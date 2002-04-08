HII Dedicates 19th Habitat For Humanity Home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global defense and technologies partner HII (: HII) announced today that the company’s Newport News Shipbuilding division joined elected officials and community leaders Thursday to dedicate the 19th house shipyard volunteers have constructed in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg since 2002.



The ribbon-cutting welcomed Mickeia Hunter and her children — Cinque and Nehemiah — to their new home. Julia Jones, vice president of manufacturing and industrial manufacturing and systems engineering at Newport News Shipbuilding, presented the house keys to Hunter.

“Whether you’re building a house or a ship, you need the right tools, processes and materials to get the job done,” Jones said. “While the outcome may be a little different, the builders’ dedication and pride is the same. It’s this same feeling that we celebrate in this new house and the promises it offers. Just like the crew of a ship, now it’s time for the Hunter family to take this house and make it a home.”





The three-bedroom, 1,200-square-foot home is in the city’s Southeast community, built on land donated by the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority. More than 100 shipbuilders contributed more than 600 volunteer hours to help with construction outside of their work shifts.

“Mickeia’s father is a retiree from the shipyard, so it was a special connection that volunteers from the shipyard partnered on this project. We couldn’t have done it without them,” said Janet V. Green, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg. “We know the Hunters will be able to enjoy this home as family and create new memories for years to come.”

The Hunters will take ownership of the home after agreeing to pay back the no-interest mortgage on time. The payments will be cycled back into the community so more homes can be built for qualifying families.

Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg is a non-profit organization serving the cities of Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson and Williamsburg and the counties of Charles City, James City, New Kent and York. For more information, visit www.HabitatPGW.org.

