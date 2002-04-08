EzFill Announces Participation at H.C. Wainwright & Co. Annual Global Investment Conference

MIAMI, FL, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EzFill Holdings, Inc. (“EzFill” or the “Company”) ( EZFL), a pioneer and emerging leader in the on-demand mobile fuel industry, announced today that Mike McConnell, CEO of EzFill will present virtually at H.C. Wainwright & Co.’s Annual Global Investment Conference taking place on May 23 to 26, 2022 at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach located at 4441 Collins Avenue. To listen to the presentation, which will be made available beginning May 24th at 7:00 a.m. ET, click here.



The event is being held as a hybrid event, with the virtual presentations being staged simultaneously with over 450 company presentations scheduled as live feed or available on-demand. The management team will be available for 1x1 meetings, in-person at the conference or virtually. To register for the event and request a meeting, click here

The webcast will be archived on the Company's website at www.ezfl.com and available for 90 days following the event.

About EzFill

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, please visit www.ezfl.com .

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory, corporate access and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides equity research and sales & trading services to institutional investors. According to Placement Tracker, H.C. Wainwright’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the Internet at www.hcwco.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Kathleen Heaney / Joshua Greenwald

[email protected]