Miami Fitwear to Begin Hosting Livestream Shopping Events on VERB's MARKET Platform on June 2nd, 2022

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. ( VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including shoppable livestream video, today announced that Miami Fitwear, a leading brand of women’s athleisure apparel, will begin hosting livestream shopping events on MARKET, VERB’s livestream shopping platform, on June 2, 2022. The events will be livestreamed from Miami Fitwear’s standalone store on MARKET, click here to RSVP.



Founded in 2015 by fitness enthusiast and entrepreneur Raquel Ponce, Miami Fitwear has rapidly emerged as a leading fitness apparel brand for women. Built on the principle of making people feel good and look good in comfortable, practical and trendy apparel that instill confidence and self-expression for women of all shapes and sizes, Miami Fitwear’s hand-drawn designs are handcrafted in the US and made of four-way stretch, breathable, quick-dry, muscle-control, UV-protection, pilling-resistant, and chlorine-resistant fabric. Notably, Miami Fitwear is passionate in protecting the environment – using non-toxic manufacturing processes, using water-based ink and recycled paper for designs, and eliminating over 60% of fabric waste through its cutting processes.

“I am delighted to showcase our eco-friendly fitness apparel on the MARKET livestream platform,” said Ms. Ponce, CEO and founder of Miami Fitwear. “We have expanded from leggings to multiple lines of athletic wear – being able to demonstrate why Miami Fitwear products make our customers feel and look their best, whether they are running, cycling, surfing, doing yoga, or just hanging out – that’s a valuable distribution channel that can further propel our growth. I am especially excited to talk about what makes our products special, from our manufacturing processes to our environmentally conscious practices, and be able to answer live questions from audiences.”

“Miami Fitwear is an excellent addition to our roster of quality vendors on MARKET,” said Kate Eckman, VERB SVP of Programming and Talent Acquisition. “I have worked with Raquel and Miami Fitwear for many years and know that MARKET will be a great fit for the apparel brand, as it not only highlights unique product designs but also offers a live conversational chat with viewers about product features and quality. With a livestream, the brand can more easily accelerate growth and engagement. We expect many dynamic and engaging livestream events from Miami Fitwear on MARKET.”

About MARKET

MARKET is a 24/7, multi-vendor, livestream shopping platform designed to host simultaneous livestream shopping sessions by consumer brands, big-box stores, boutiques, celebrities, content creators, and influencers selling products and services across numerous categories.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. ( VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 100 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB’s clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. Of note is its forthcoming MARKET, a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping platform at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment. With approximately 170 employees and contractors, the Company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and it also maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

