BioMed Leaders KRBP, NMLSF, VERU, AIMLF Report Latest Advances in Vaccines, Novel Therapeutics for Oncology, and Autism and HealthTech AI

Kiromic BioPharma ( KRBP) CEO Pietro Bersani: “Gamma Delta T cell Pipeline Expanding to Five”

Kiromic BioPharma ( KRBP), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company using its proprietary DIAMOND® artificial intelligence (AI) and data mining platform to discover and develop cell and gene therapies with a focus on immuno-oncology, has entered into a sponsored research agreement with Principal Investigator James W. Welsh, M.D. of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Under the two-year SRA, in vivo preclinical data will be generated from Kiromic’s Gamma Delta T cell allogeneic therapies. This SRA is intended to evaluate efficacy and patient safety outcomes to support three new investigational drug (IND) applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. KRBP CEO Pietro Bersani commented: "We believe that the SRA will enable us to generate key in vivo data efficiently and swiftly that will demonstrate the synergistic advantages of our Gamma Delta T cell therapies in combination with existing anticancer treatment modalities. These submissions will expand the total number of our product candidate therapies to five. We expect to begin the activation of the Delta T cell clinical trial by the end of this year. We believe utilizing non-genetically engineered Gamma Delta T cells as our first-in-human study is ideal to establish the tolerability and safety of our proprietary allogeneic cell therapy platform."

AI/ML Innovations ( AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) Chairman, Tim Daniels: “AI/ML Holds Key Patents for Multi-Billion Dollar Healthcare Wearables Market”

AI/ML Innovations ( AIMLF), a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" investor conference series, recently updated investors on growth initiatives at AIMLF’s portfolio of digital health businesses including HealthGauge, a wearable personal health monitoring & management system, using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and Tech2Heal a European mental health app innovator.

Of significant interest for investors is AIMLF’s landmark patent position for wearable health monitors - which could position AIMLF to collect licensing fees and royalties on the $13.8 Billion global Smart Wearable Healthcare Devices (projected to reach $37.4 Billion by 2028. Source: Verified Market Research). AIMLF is now starting to license its technologies to health wearables companies, and collecting royalties. With typical royalties of 2% of gross sales, AIMLF could potentially generate significant recurring revenues from companies infringing on its broad patent position in the nearly $14 billion health wearables market.

AIMLF’s Health Gauge subsidiary, has recently been granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (US Patent No. 11183303), titled "Wearable Health Monitors and Methods of Monitoring Health". The Patent covers Cardiovascular monitoring, Predictive health analysis, Behavioral analysis and 64 other claims, including use of multiple configurations of wearable health monitors, in conjunction with methods of analyzing bio-signals and monitoring health metrics (via Health Gauge's AI-driven software) for the purpose of assisting the user in achieving their personal health and wellness objectives.

AIMLF is reporting advancing growth at its portfolio company Tech2Heal, a European mental health app innovator. Tech2Heal is positioned for explosive revenue growth as European healthcare mandates now provide about 2,500 Euro per patient annually for mental wellness. Tech2Heal has just signed with a French multinational manufacturer, to provide mental wellness support to their 170,000 employees globally, and additional Enterprise contracts are in the pipeline. Tim Daniels also updated investors on AIML’s growing pipeline of M&A opportunities in the HealthTech space, which could have a positive impact on maximizing shareholder value in coming months.

Nova Mentis Life Sciences ( NMLSF) (CSE: NOVA) CMO Marvin Hausman, M.D.: “Nova’s Psilocybin-based Therapeutics Showing Vast Promise for Autism and Other Neuroinflammatory Disorders”

Nova Mentis Life Sciences ( NMLSF) (CSE: NOVA) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investor conference is advancing psilocybin-based novel therapeutics, targeting autism spectrum disorders, an unmet medical need with multi-billion dollar market potential. NMLSF Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marvin Hausman, M.D., has a decades-long track record of success advancing new drugs through the FDA regulatory pathways, into commercialization, generating billions of dollars in revenue. Dr. Hausman, is now bringing the “same playbook” to NMLSF for its psilocybin-based therapeutics targeting Fragile X, then potential expansion to treat other neuroinflammatory disorders, including alzheimers, and parkinsons. NMLSF plans to submit a clinical trial application to Health Canada for a Phase 2A study evaluating its psilocybin microdose therapy for Fragile X Syndrome, in the coming weeks.

NMLSF is a global leader in first-in-class psilocybin-based therapeutics and complementary diagnostics for neuroinflammatory disorders. NMLSF is the first biotech company to achieve FDA “Orphan Drug Designation” in both the United States and European Union for the use of psilocybin in the treatment of FXS. In his interview, with Wall Street Reporter, Dr. Hausman explains his strategy for advancing NMLSF’s drug pipeline through commercialization, as he has successfully accomplished with other novel drugs during his decades-long career.

"The recently completed preclinical study of repeat low doses of our psilocybin drug - every other day for 2 weeks, showed clinical responses that greatly exceeded our expectations. We significantly modulated behavioural and cognitive defects, such as recognition memory, in FXS." NMLSF plans to submit a clinical trial application to Health Canada in the coming weeks for a Phase 2A study evaluating psilocybin microdose therapy for FXS. "Autism spectrum disorder ("ASD") and especially FXS, the largest genetic cause of ASD, continue to have unmet medical needs. Scientists at NOVA, over the past two years, have laid the groundwork for development of potential novel psilocybin-based microdose treatment of ASD," said NMLSF Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Marvin S. Hausman, MD.

Veru Inc. ( VERU) CEO Mitchell Steiner, M.D: “Sabizabulin Delivers Significant Milestone in COVID-19”

Veru Inc. ( VERU), an oncology biopharmaceutical company, today announced positive efficacy and safety results from a planned interim analysis of the double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 3 COVID-19 clinical trial evaluating oral sabizabulin 9 mg versus placebo in 150 hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). The Independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee unanimously recommended that the Phase 3 study be halted early due to efficacy, and they further remarked that no safety concerns were identified.

CEO Mitchell Steiner, M.D, commented: “This study represents a significant milestone in the global fight against COVID-19 as sabizabulin is the first drug to demonstrate a clinically and statistically meaningful reduction in deaths in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19. We strongly believe that sabizabulin, with its dual anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties which demonstrated positive efficacy and safety results in the Phase 3 COVID-19 study, can be that greatly needed oral therapy for hospitalized moderate to severe COVID-19 patients.”

