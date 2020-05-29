DEADLINE ALERT for PEGA, HMBL, OKTA, ENSV: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Pegasystems Inc. ( PEGA)

Class Period: May 29, 2020 – May 9, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 18, 2022

Shareholders with $50,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PEGA had engaged in corporate espionage and misappropriation of trade secrets to better compete against Appian, a principal competitor; (2) Defendants’ product development and associated success was, in significant part, not the result of its own research and product testing but rather the result of such corporate espionage and trade secret theft; (3) Defendants had engaged in a scheme to steal Appian trade secrets, which was not only known to, but carried out through, the personal involvement of the Company’s CEO; (4) the Company’s CEO and other officers and employees did not comply with the Company’s written Code of Conduct, including its express prohibition on “stealing” confidential information from a competitor and “misrepresenting your identity in hopes of obtaining confidential information”; (5) the Company was “unable to reasonably estimate damages” in the Appian Litigation; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about PEGA’s business, operations, prospects, legal compliance, and potential damages exposure in the Appian Litigation were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis when made.

Humbl LLC ( HMBL)

Class Period: November 21, 2020 – May 19, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 19, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the HUMBL Pay App did not have even the basic functionality that it promised investors; and (2) that several of its hyped international business partnerships had a very low chance of contributing material revenues to the Company’s bottom line; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Okta, Inc. ( OKTA)

Class Period: March 5, 2021 – March 22, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 19, 2022

Shareholders with $100,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Okta had inadequate cybersecurity controls; (2) as a result, Okta’s systems were vulnerable to data breaches; (3) Okta ultimately did experience a data breach caused by a hacking group, which potentially affected hundreds of Okta customers; (4) Okta initially did not disclose and subsequently downplayed the severity of the data breach; (5) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on Okta’s business, financial condition, and reputation; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Enservco Corporation (: ENSV)

Class Period: May 13, 2021 – April 18, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 19, 2022

Shareholders with $200,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Enservco had defective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (2) as a result, there were errors in Enservco’s financial statements relating to, inter alia, its transactions with Cross River Partners and accounting for ERCs; (3) accordingly, the Company would need to restate certain of its financial statements and delay the filing of its 2021 annual report with the SEC; (4) the Company downplayed the true scope and severity of its financial reporting issues; (5) accordingly, the Company could not file its delayed 2021 annual report with the SEC within its initially represented timeline; and (6) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

