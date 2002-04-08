Genius Brands International Announces its Chairman & CEO Andy Heyward will be Appearing Today on NASDAQ Trade Talks

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands”) ( GNUS), a global brand management company that creates, produces, broadcasts, and licenses entertainment content for children, announces that the Company’s Chairman and CEO Andy Heyward will be a guest today, June 7, 2022, at approximately 12:30 PM Eastern Time on NASDAQ Trade Talks. Mr. Heyward will discuss the Company’s content production slate, among other topics.



Mr. Heyward will be joining Jill Malandrino, the host of Nasdaq TradeTalks and Global Markets Reporter at NASDAQ. The interview will be available on the NASDAQ Trade Talks website at: https://www.nasdaq.com/news-and-insights/tradetalks.

About Nasdaq TradeTalks

TradeTalks broadcasts live from MarketSite in Times Square, Ney York, the historic Philadelphia Trading Floor and Global Industry Conferences and Events. TradeTalks is Nasdaq's regular series featuring conversations with top industry thought leaders on trends, news and education. Each TradeTalks episode is shared across the Nasdaq Audience Network, including Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn, as well as select partners. TradeTalks reached over 95 million social media users in the first quarter of 2022. For additional information, please visit the website: https://www.nasdaq.com/tradetalks or Twitter: https://twitter.com/tradetalks.

