DEADLINE ALERT for NFLX, MULN, AMZN, ARQQ: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Netflix, Inc. ( NFLX)

Class Period: October 19, 2021 – April 19, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 5, 2022

Shareholders with $5,000,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Netflix was exhibiting slower acquisition growth due to, among other things, account sharing by customers and increased competition from other streaming services; (2) that the Company was experiencing difficulties retaining customers; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was losing subscribers on a net basis; (4) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results were being adversely affected; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Mullen Automotive, Inc. f/k/a Net Element, Inc. ( MULN)

Class Period: June 15, 2020 – April 6, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 5, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mullen overstated its ability and timeline regarding production; (2) Mullen overstated its deals with business partners, including Qiantu Motors; (3) Mullen overstated its battery technology and capabilities; (4) Mullen overstated its ability to sell its branded products; (5) Net Element did not conduct proper due diligence into Mullen Technologies; (6) the Dragonfly K50 was not (solely) delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic; and (7) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Amazon.com, Inc. ( AMZN)

Class Period: February 1, 2019 – April 5, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 5, 2022

Shareholders with $100,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Amazon engaged in anticompetitive conduct in its private-label business practices, including giving Amazon products preference over those of its competitors and using third-party sellers’ non-public data to compete with them; (2) the foregoing exposed Amazon to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement actions; (3) Amazon’s revenues derived from its private-label business were in part the product of impermissible conduct and thus unsustainable; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Arqit Quantum Inc. f/k/a Centricus Acquisition Corp. ( ARQQ, ARQQW)

Class Period: September 7, 2021 – April 18, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 5, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Arqit's proposed encryption technology would require widespread adoption of new protocols and standards of for telecommunications; (2) British cybersecurity officials questioned the viability of Arqit's proposed encryption technology in a meeting in 2020; (3) the British government was not an Arqit customer but, rather, providing grants to Arqit; (4) Arqit had little more than an early-stage prototype of its encryption system at the time of the Merger; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

