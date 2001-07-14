Docebo Inc. Announces Voting Results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCBO; TSX: DCBO) (“Docebo” or the “Company”) announced today the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 17, 2022 (the “Meeting”).

Each of the seven nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated May 5, 2022 provided in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. Docebo received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes

For Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Jason Chapnik 23,122,713 92.85% 1,780,981 7.15% Claudio Erba 23,606,355 94.79% 1,297,338 5.21% James Merkur 24,850,189 99.79% 53,504 0.21% Kristin Halpin Perry 24,773,722 99.48% 129,971 0.52% Steven E. Spooner 24,424,055 98.07% 479,639 1.93% William Anderson 24,851,079 99.79% 52,615 0.21% Trisha Price 24,851,363 99.79% 52,330 0.21%

In addition, Docebo reports that an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of KPMG LLP as Docebo’s auditors for the 2022 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company’s report of voting results, which is available under Docebo’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo’s multi-product learning suite, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220617005466/en/