Docebo Inc. Announces Voting Results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCBO; TSX: DCBO) (“Docebo” or the “Company”) announced today the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 17, 2022 (the “Meeting”).

Each of the seven nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated May 5, 2022 provided in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. Docebo received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% of Votes
For

Votes
Withheld

% of Votes
Withheld

Jason Chapnik

23,122,713

92.85%

1,780,981

7.15%

Claudio Erba

23,606,355

94.79%

1,297,338

5.21%

James Merkur

24,850,189

99.79%

53,504

0.21%

Kristin Halpin Perry

24,773,722

99.48%

129,971

0.52%

Steven E. Spooner

24,424,055

98.07%

479,639

1.93%

William Anderson

24,851,079

99.79%

52,615

0.21%

Trisha Price

24,851,363

99.79%

52,330

0.21%

In addition, Docebo reports that an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of KPMG LLP as Docebo’s auditors for the 2022 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company’s report of voting results, which is available under Docebo’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo’s multi-product learning suite, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.

