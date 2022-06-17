DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main Buys 1, Sells 4 in 1st Quarter

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 934 stocks valued at a total of $65.47Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(6.43%), AAPL(6.02%), and LIN(4.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main’s top five trades of the quarter.

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main reduced their investment in NAS:NFLX by 1,093,529 shares. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $417.64.

On 06/17/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $178.24 per share and a market cap of $78.74Bil. The stock has returned -64.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-book ratio of 4.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.47 and a price-sales ratio of 2.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main reduced their investment in NYSE:CRM by 2,507,164 shares. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $215.18.

On 06/17/2022, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $166.01 per share and a market cap of $163.49Bil. The stock has returned -34.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 159.51, a price-book ratio of 2.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 43.94 and a price-sales ratio of 5.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main reduced their investment in NYSE:PFE by 10,160,285 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.88.

On 06/17/2022, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $46.51 per share and a market cap of $260.01Bil. The stock has returned 24.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-book ratio of 3.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.95 and a price-sales ratio of 2.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main bought 191,992 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 890,610. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2715.99.

On 06/17/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2153.79 per share and a market cap of $1,410.94Bil. The stock has returned -12.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-book ratio of 5.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.78 and a price-sales ratio of 5.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt am Main reduced their investment in NAS:PYPL by 2,829,783 shares. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $133.33.

On 06/17/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $73.47 per share and a market cap of $84.22Bil. The stock has returned -73.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-book ratio of 4.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.80 and a price-sales ratio of 3.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

