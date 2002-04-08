Virtu Financial CEO and Co-Founder to Speak at Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Brokerage Conference

NEW YORK, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. ( VIRT) a leading provider of financial services and products that leverage cutting edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to our clients and liquidity to the global markets, today announces that Douglas A. Cifu, CEO and Co-founder, will participate in a fireside chat with Richard Repetto of Piper Sandler at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Brokerage Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 3:30 pm (ET).

The live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website here. For those unable to watch the live webcast, a replay will be available on our website shortly after the event.

Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the webcast to Virtu Financial Investor Relations via email at [email protected].

About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre- intra- and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

