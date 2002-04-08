Tupperware Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



The Portnoy Law Firm advises Tupperware Brands Corporation (: TUP) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On May 4, 2022 the Company announced poor operating results, coming in far below estimates: Adjusted EPS from continuing operations 12 cents, estimate 53 cents. Net sales $348.1 million, estimate $362.5 million. Furthermore, the Company withdrew its full year 2022 guidance, and named a new CFO. The Company attributed the poor performance to arcane events in Russia and Ukraine. Interestingly, when pressed by analysts on a conference call, the Company acknowledged that Russia and Ukraine only accounted for 2% of its revenue.

On this news, the Company’s shares fell sharply in value, thereby injuring investors.

