Could Insider Buying Signal that The Container Store Group Inc Is Undervalued?

GuruFocus data shows that the CEO and PRESIDENT of The Container Store Group Inc ( TC) bought 14600 shares on 2022-06-16.

Insiders buying shares of stock in their companies can be a good sign. This could indicate that insiders have become optimistic about the company's future. It is worthwhile to pay attention to insider trades as they have a greater understanding of their company than most people. Let's now take a closer look at the insider purchase to determine if The Container Store Group Inc is worthy of investor attention.

Satish Malhotra's trades

Satish Malhotra purchased zero shares over the last year.

It means Satish Malhotra is buying stock in their company over the long-term. This may be good news for stock future.

Trends from the inside

Investors may be unsure if the buys of one insider are really that significant. Is the stock being bought by other insiders or is it being sold?

The Container Store Group Inc's insider transactions history shows that there were 3 insider buys over the last year. In the meantime, there were 0 insider sales in that same period.

Insider purchases are more appealing than insider sales to us. This is a sign of a positive trend in the company's owners and top executives. Insiders buying more stock means that it's more likely the stock will be undervalued.

Valuation

On Satish Malhotra’s recent purchase, shares of Container Store Group Inc traded at $7.045 per share. The stock now has a market capitalization of $356.408 million.

This ratio is lower than both the 14.87 industry median and the historical average price-earnings.

The price for Container Store Group Inc is $7.045 with a GuruFocus value of $8.67. This gives it a price to-GF-Value ratio (or 0.81). The stock's GF Value is Modestly Below Value.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.