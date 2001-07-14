Lincoln Financial Group Congratulates City of Philadelphia and Philadelphia Eagles on Winning Bid to Host 2026 FIFA World Cup Matches

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) today congratulated the City of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Eagles on winning their bid to host several 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer matches, which will be played in 16 locations across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Since the 2003 season, Lincoln Financial has proudly been the sponsor of Lincoln Financial Field – home of the world champion Eagles. In 2019, Lincoln extended its naming rights to 2032.

“All of us at Lincoln Financial are cheering the fantastic news that Philadelphia has been chosen as a host city for this exciting international event, and that the games will be played in the stadium that bears our name,” said Ellen G. Cooper, president and CEO of Lincoln Financial Group. “We recognize all the hard work by so many that made this possible! In the coming years, we’re looking forward to working alongside the Eagles to ensure an incredible fan experience at the stadium, and we are delighted at the opportunity that lies ahead for both our organizations and the local community.”

The partnership between the Eagles and Lincoln Financial goes well beyond the Lincoln Financial Field sponsorship and extends to numerous community initiatives. Lincoln has also been the presenting sponsor of all five Eagles+Autism+Challenge+events, an annual one-day bike ride and family-friendly 5K, featuring Philadelphia Eagles players, alumni, coaches, executives, cheerleaders and the Eagles mascot, SWOOP. The Eagles Autism Challenge is dedicated to raising much-needed funds for innovative autism research and care programs.

