Hawkins, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share

ROSEVILLE, Minn., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hawkins, Inc. ( HWKN), at its meeting on May 18, 2022, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share payable June 17, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 3, 2022. Hawkins has consistently paid out a dividend since 1985.



About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 49 facilities in 24 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $775 million of revenue in fiscal 2022 and has approximately 800 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.