LPL Financial To Present At The Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

SAN DIEGO, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced that Chief Financial Officer Matt Audette will present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on June 14.



The presentation takes place at 11 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible at investor.lpl.com, with a replay available on the website after the presentation. The replay will remain available through July 5.

Contacts

Investor Relations

[email protected]

(617) 897-4574

Media Relations

[email protected]

(980) 321-1232

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. ( LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve*, supporting over 20,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 800 institution-based investment programs and at approximately 500 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

* Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2021); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 Company as of June 2021.

LPL and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.