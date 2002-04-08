Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Mondelēz International to Present at the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference on June 14

CHICAGO, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. ( MDLZ) announced that Dirk Van de Put, Chairman & CEO, Luca Zaramella, Chief Financial Officer, and Vinzenz Gruber, EVP & President Europe, will present at the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference, on June 14 at 05:00 a.m. CT.

A listen-only webcast will be provided at www.mondelezinternational.com and a replay of the event will also be available on the company's website.

About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. ( MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2021 net revenues of approximately $29 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

