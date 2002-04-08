MarketAxess to Participate in the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

NEW YORK, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. ( MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced that Chris Concannon, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Chris Gerosa, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments and CRE Conference on June 14, 2022 at 1:45 p.m. ET.



The live webcast and replay will be available on the events and presentations section of the MarketAxess Investor Relations homepage, https://investor.marketaxess.com/events-and-presentations.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess ( MKTX) operates a leading electronic trading platform that delivers greater trading efficiency, a diversified pool of liquidity and significant cost savings to institutional investors and broker-dealers across the global fixed-income markets. Over 1,900 firms leverage MarketAxess’ patented technology to efficiently trade fixed-income securities. MarketAxess’ award-winning Open Trading® marketplace is widely regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets. Founded in 2000, MarketAxess connects a robust network of market participants through the full trading lifecycle, including automated trading solutions, intelligent data products and a range of post-trade services. Learn more at www.marketaxess.com and on Twitter @MarketAxess.

