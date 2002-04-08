Gainey McKenna & Egleston Investigates Potential Claims On Behalf of Investors of Talkspace, Inc. (TALK)

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that it is investigating whether the directors and/or officers of Talkspace, Inc. (“Talkspace” or the “Company”) (f/k/a Hudson Executive Investment Corporation (HEIC)) ( TALK; TALKW; TALKW; HEC; HECCW; HECCU) breached their fiduciary duties of loyalty, good faith and candor and whether the Company suffered substantial harm as a result.



On January 13, 2021, HEIC issued a press release announcing that it had entered into a merger agreement with Talkspace. As a result of the Merger, the owners of the pre-Merger Talkspace business were expected to own approximately 50.8% of the common stock of the combined Company, on a fully diluted net exercise basis.

According to a complaint filed by investors in the securities of the Company, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) HEIC had overstated its competitive advantage and due diligence capabilities with respect to identifying and effectuating a merger with target companies; (ii) HEIC had conducted inadequate due diligence into then-private, pre-Merger Talkspace, or else ignored and/or failed to disclose multiple red flags concerning then-private, pre-Merger Talkspace’s business and operations; (iii) Talkspace was experiencing significantly increased online advertising costs in its B2C business since the beginning of 2021; (iv) Talkspace was experiencing lower conversion rates in its online advertising in its B2C business; (v) as a result of (iii) and (iv) above, Talkspace was experiencing increased customer acquisition costs and more tepid B2C demand than represented to investors; (vi) as a result of (iii)-(v) above, Talkspace was suffering from ballooning customer acquisition costs and worsening growth and gross margin trends; (vii) Talkspace had overvalued its accounts receivables from certain of its health plan clients in its B2B business, which amounts required adjustment downward; and (viii) as a result of (iii)-(vii) above, Talkspace’s 2021 financial guidance was not achievable and lacked any reasonable basis in fact.

If you are an investor in Talkspace securities and wish to discuss your rights or if you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected] .