Gorilla Investor Webcast Update

Taipei, Taiwan and New York, NY, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (“Gorilla”) and Global SPAC Partners Co. ( “GLSPU” units, “GLSPT” subunits and “GLSPW” warrants) (“Global”) have announced that they will host a joint investor webcast to discuss the proposed business combination between Gorilla and Global (the “Business Combination”) at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The webcast will include important details and updates included in the Amended and Restated Business Combination Agreement (the “Amended BCA”) and the Amended and Restated Subscription Agreement related to the previously announced concurrent PIPE investment (the “Amended Subscription Agreement,” together with the Amended BCA, the “Amended Agreements”), each dated as of May 18, 2022. The investor webcast will be made available on Gorilla’s website at https://www.gorilla-technology.com/investors. On the webcast, the presenters will be reviewing an investor presentation and referencing the Amended Agreements, which were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) by Global on Current Reports on Form 8-K on June 17, 2022 and May 18, 2022, respectively, and which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

About the Amended PIPE

Global announced on February 10, 2022 that it had entered into subscription agreements (the “Original Subscription Agreements”) with experienced AI institutional investors (the “PIPE Investors”) to purchase $50.5 million of private placement securities in Global (the “PIPE”), in connection with the closing of the Business Combination and the other transactions contemplated by the Amended BCA (the “Transactions”). The PIPE, as contemplated by the Original Subscription Agreements, consisted of the sale of 5 million subunits of Global at a price of $10.10 per subunit (the “PIPE subunits”), with each PIPE subunit identical to the subunits included as part of the public units sold in Global’s initial public offering. On May 18, 2022, Global and the PIPE Investors amended the terms of the Original Subscription Agreements, pursuant to which the PIPE Investors have the unilateral right for any reason to reduce the number of PIPE subunits they will purchase from an aggregate of 5 million PIPE subunits to an aggregate of 3 million PIPE subunits, at the same price of $10.10 per PIPE subunit.

The number of PIPE subunits the PIPE Investors are required to purchase is also subject to reduction to the extent they purchase Global subunits in the open market or privately negotiated transactions with third parties and hold and do not redeem such subunits in connection with any redemption conducted by Global. For further information, please refer to Global’s Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed February 11, 2022 and May 18, 2022 respectively, with the SEC.

About the Amended BCA

The Amended BCA, dated May 18, 2022, amends the original business combination agreement, dated as of December 20, 2022 (the “Original BCA”), provides that existing Gorilla shareholders will receive no cash consideration in the Business Combination, and will retain all of their current equity interests, effectively rolling over their current ownership into an equivalent of approximately 65 million shares of Gorilla. The Transactions value Gorilla at a pro-forma enterprise value of approximately $720 million. The consummation of the Transactions are conditioned upon Global having at least $50 million in gross cash proceeds at closing in Global’s trust account (after giving effect to the completion and payment of any redemptions), which currently has approximately $132 million in funds, and the proceeds of any PIPE Investment or other private placement.

The following summarizes the key changes in the Amended BCA compared to the Original BCA:

Escrow Shares – 14 million of the 65 million shares issued to Gorilla shareholders will be placed into escrow (the “Escrow Shares”), subject to possible forfeiture and transfer to holders of contingent value rights (“CVRs”) to be issued to (i) the PIPE Investors and (ii) public shareholders who do not redeem their public shares in connection with the shareholder meeting to vote upon the Transactions (collectively, the “Post-Merger Holders”).



– 14 million of the 65 million shares issued to Gorilla shareholders will be placed into escrow (the “Escrow Shares”), subject to possible forfeiture and transfer to holders of contingent value rights (“CVRs”) to be issued to (i) the PIPE Investors and (ii) public shareholders who do not redeem their public shares in connection with the shareholder meeting to vote upon the Transactions (collectively, the “Post-Merger Holders”). CVRs to Post-Merger Holders – One (1) Class A CVR will be issued for each one (1) share owned by Post-Merger Holders. In addition, one-half (1/2) Class B CVR will be issued for each one (1) PIPE subunit.



– One (1) Class A CVR will be issued for each one (1) share owned by Post-Merger Holders. In addition, one-half (1/2) Class B CVR will be issued for each one (1) PIPE subunit. Escrow Shares Released in 4 Stages – 1 st stage is price protection for Post-Merger Holders until March 31, 2023. 2 nd stage is earn-out to Gorilla shareholders or Post-Merger Holders of 8.4 million Escrow Shares less any shares issued at 1 st stage. 3 rd stage is price protection for Post-Merger Holders until March 31, 2024, with respect to the remaining Escrow Shares (up to 5.6 million). 4 th stage is earn-out to Gorilla shareholders or Post-Merger Holders.



– 1 stage is price protection for Post-Merger Holders until March 31, 2023. 2 stage is earn-out to Gorilla shareholders or Post-Merger Holders of 8.4 million Escrow Shares less any shares issued at 1 stage. 3 stage is price protection for Post-Merger Holders until March 31, 2024, with respect to the remaining Escrow Shares (up to 5.6 million). 4 stage is earn-out to Gorilla shareholders or Post-Merger Holders. Price Protection for Post-Merger Holders – 1 st & 3 rd Stages – Until March 31, 2024, the Escrow Shares will be available for distribution to Class A CVR holders if a calculation of the share price at certain dates is below the redemption price at the closing of the Transactions (currently projected to be $10.19 per share). Until March 31, 2023, all 14 million Escrow Shares are available for distribution; thereafter, all remaining Escrow Shares are available for distribution.



– Until March 31, 2024, the Escrow Shares will be available for distribution to Class A CVR holders if a calculation of the share price at certain dates is below the redemption price at the closing of the Transactions (currently projected to be $10.19 per share). Until March 31, 2023, all 14 million Escrow Shares are available for distribution; thereafter, all remaining Escrow Shares are available for distribution. Earn-Out to Gorilla Shareholders or Post-Merger Holders – 2 nd & 4 th Stages

Fiscal Year 2022 Revenue – After distribution of Escrow Shares for the price protection until March 31, 2023, up to 8.4 million Escrow Shares (less any distributed for price protection) will be distributed based on reported revenue for fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. If revenue is at least $65 million, all such Escrow Shares would be released to Gorilla shareholders; if revenue is less than $51 million, all such Escrow Shares would be distributed to Class A and Class B CVR holders. If the revenue is at least $51 million, but less than $65 million, the release or distribution will be pro rata between Gorilla shareholders and CVR holders. Regardless of what the revenue is, if gross margins decline compared to the prior year, all Escrow Shares will be distributed to CVR holders. Fiscal Year 2023 Revenue – After distribution of Escrow shares for the Price Protection until March 31, 2024, up to 5.6 million Escrow Shares may be remaining (unless used for price protection at any time earlier) and will be distributed based on reported revenue for fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. If revenue is at least $90 million, all such Escrow Shares would be released to Gorilla shareholders; if revenue is less than $90 million, all such Escrow Shares would be distributed to Class A and Class B CVR holders. Regardless of what the revenue is, if gross margins decline compared to prior year, then all Escrow Shares will be distributed to CVR holders.





Advisors

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Northland Securities, Inc. have been engaged as capital markets advisors to Global.

Advantage Proxy, Inc. has been engaged by Global to assist in the proxy solicitation process for the shareholders meeting to approve the Transactions.

I-Bankers Securities, Inc. acted as sole placement agent for the PIPE, and Bradbury Securities Limited acted as the distribution agent in Asia for the PIPE.

K&L Gates LLP is serving as legal advisor to Gorilla.

Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP is serving as legal advisor to Global.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Gorilla, headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a global leader in security intelligence, network intelligence, business intelligence and IoT technology. Gorilla develops a wide range of solutions including Smart Cities, Smart Retail, Enterprise Security, and Smart Media. In addition, Gorilla provides a complete Security Convergence Platform to government institutions, Telecom companies and private enterprises with network surveillance and cyber security.

Gorilla places an emphasis on offering leading technology, expert service, and precise delivery, and ensuring top-of-the-line, intelligent and strong Edge AI solutions that enable clients to improve operational performance and efficiency. With continuous core technology development, Gorilla will deliver Edge AI solutions to managed service providers, distributors, system integrators, and hardware manufacturers.

About Global SPAC Partners Co.

Global is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses globally. Global is led by Chairman, Jay Chandan, Chief Executive Officer, Bryant B Edwards, Chief Operating Officer & President, Stephen N. Cannon, and Chief Financial Officer, Long Long.

