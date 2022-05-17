TAAT® Named First Member of E1011 Labs' Pilot Partnership Program

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia , June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT® GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT®”) is pleased to announce that it has become the first member of E1011 Labs’ Pilot Partnership Program (“P3”), an initiative by the California-based heat-not-burn innovator to leverage the capabilities and resources of third-party firms to advance its efforts in the tobacco and tobacco-adjacent categories. In a press release dated May 17, 2022 , TAAT® announced the release of its sales materials for a heat-not-burn offering made in collaboration with E1011 Labs using the Company’s proprietary and patent-pending base material Beyond Tobacco™, which contains no tobacco or nicotine. TAAT® and E1011 Labs are scheduled to host a shared booth at the InterTabac trade show in Dortmund, Germany (September 15-17, 2022). During the 2019 InterTabac event, approximately 520 exhibitors from approximately 47 countries greeted an audience of over 13,000 attendees; approximately 42% of whom were attending from abroad1.



In its June 14, 2022 press release, E1011 Labs announced the second edition of its patented elon® combustion-free device using precision heating technology with unique features including a touchless “pause” function with which a user can suspend a session by blowing into a circular sensor. E1011 Labs stated the wide range of applications for heat-not-burn technology includes use cases in the pharmaceutical, cannabis, and tobacco categories. As the very first participant in E1011 Labs’ P3 ecosystem, TAAT® will work closely with E1011 Labs to commercialize a novel heat-not-burn option with no tobacco or nicotine.

TAAT® Founder Joe Deighan commented, “E1011 Labs is proving to be a very strong partner for us, and we are honoured to be the first in their P3 program for collaboration to advance their initiatives in the heat-not-burn space. Our primary focus is on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing our flagship combustible product, which is why E1011 Labs’ reach, R&D bandwidth, and marketing capabilities are invaluable to us as an upcoming entrant to the heat-not-burn space. We are thankful to E1011 Labs’ management for their confidence in us, and we are very excited to be working together for our respective pursuits in the USD $812 billion global tobacco category.”

About TAAT® Global Alternatives Inc.

TAAT® develops, manufactures, and distributes alternative products in categories to include tobacco, hemp, kratom, and other emerging segments of the CPG industry. Its flagship product is a nicotine-free, tobacco-free cigarette with a patent-pending base material formulation, sold in over 2,700 U.S. stores. With over CAD $80 million in overall net revenue in 2021, TAAT®’s facilities include a manufacturing plant in Nevada, as well as a distribution centre and multiple convenience stores in Ohio.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

