Angi to Participate in the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

DENVER, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angi Inc. ( ANGI) will attend the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Oisin Hanrahan, Chief Executive Officer of Angi Inc., will participate in a fireside chat at 10:00 a.m. ET. An audiocast will be available to the public and an audio replay will be available at https://ir.angi.com/presentations and https://ir.iac.com/index.php/events-and-presentations for 90 days following the conference.



About Angi Inc.

Angi ( ANGI) is your home for everything home—a comprehensive solution for all your home needs. From repairs and renovations to products and financing, Angi is transforming every touch point in the customer journey. With over 25 years of experience and a network of over 200,000 pros, we have helped more than 150 million people with their home needs. Angi is your partner for every part of your home care journey.

