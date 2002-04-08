ION completes the Mid North Sea High Phases 2 and 2b programs, providing a greater understanding of the Zechstein play

HOUSTON, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ION Geophysical Corporation ( IOGPQ) announced today that it has completed the processing and imaging of approximately 10,000 km² of 3D seismic data for its Mid North Sea High Phase 2 and 2b programs. The Mid North Sea High program covers one of the few remaining underexplored offshore areas in the UK, where relatively low development costs close to shore and infrastructure, as well as recent play-opening wells, make it attractive for European energy security investments.

The challenging shallow water geology was imaged utilizing a combination of ION’s latest technologies including reflection FWI. Eight wells including the play-opening Ossian-Darach well, were used for calibration and to improve the overall accuracy of the velocity model. In combination, ION’s experience in the North Sea, application of its latest technologies and calibration with well data, have enabled it to deliver a modern, high resolution, seismic data set that more clearly maps, defines and de-risks the Zechstein play.

“ION continues to increase the value of its 3D data library through opportunistic new acquisition and reprocessing programs in key basins,” said Chris Usher, President and CEO. “With UK returns per barrel being some of the highest globally and a recognition by the UK that domestic energy production needs must be prioritized, this particular acquisition was very timely. Forty percent of the open acreage in the area was acquired in the last licensing round and a new windfarm in the Sofia and Dogger Bank areas will make it more challenging to acquire 3D data in future years. Combined with potential carbon capture opportunities, the Mid North Sea High area becomes very attractive for responsibly ensuring the UK’s long term energy security.”

In addition to the completion of the Mid North Sea High program, ION will be delivering final depth imaged data for its Mauritania and Picanha Phase 5 3D reprocessing programs later this summer. This comes to a total of approximately 55,000 km2 of new 3D seismic data that ION will be adding to its library this year. Final pre-stack depth imaged deliverables are now available. Learn more at iongeo.com/MidNorthSeaHigh3D.

About ION

Leveraging innovative technologies, ION delivers powerful data-driven decision-making to offshore energy and maritime operations markets, enabling clients to optimize investments and results through access to our data, software, and distinctive analytics. Learn more at iongeo.com.

