Anaergia Announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Anaergia Inc. (“Anaergia” or the “Company”) (TSX: ANRG) announced today the results of voting at its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 17, 2022 (the “Meeting”). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting as set out below is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular of Anaergia dated May 5, 2022 (the “Circular”).

There were present at the meeting registered shareholders and proxy holders holding or authorized to vote 18,132,849 subordinate voting shares (carrying one vote per share), being 56.71% of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares of Anaergia, and one registered shareholder authorized to vote 32,222,369 multiple voting shares (carrying four votes per share), being 100% of the issued and outstanding multiple voting shares of Anaergia.

Election of Directors

Each of the nominee directors listed in the Company’s Circular was elected as a director. The voting results for the seven directors nominated for election are set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee Votes For

(Aggregate) % Votes Withheld

(Aggregate) % Dr. Andrew Benedek 143,245,095 97.57% 3,572,592 2.43% Dr. Diana Mourato Benedek 142,624,481 97.14% 4,193,206 2.86% Peter Gross 143,407,464 97.68% 3,410,223 2.32% Francis J. McKenna 137,948,101 93.96% 8,869,586 6.04% Douglas Fridrik Parkhill 143,022,912 97.42% 3,794,775 2.58% Alan Viterbi 143,318,041 97.62% 3,499,646 2.38% Richard Chow 143,175,619 97.52% 3,642,068 2.48%

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP was appointed as auditor of Anaergia and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor’s remuneration by a resolution passed by a majority of the shareholders represented by proxy at the Meeting. The following represents the votes received with regard to such matter:

Votes For (Aggregate) % Votes Withheld (Aggregate) % 147,017,671 100.00% 4,654 0.00%

About Anaergia

Anaergia was created to eliminate a major source of greenhouse gases by cost effectively turning organic waste into renewable natural gas (RNG), fertilizer and water, using proprietary technologies. With a proven track record from delivering world-leading projects on four continents, Anaergia is uniquely positioned to provide end-to-end solutions for extracting organics from waste, implementing high efficiency anaerobic digestion, upgrading biogas, producing fertilizer and cleaning water. Our customers are in the municipal solid waste, municipal wastewater, agriculture, and food processing industries. In each of these markets Anaergia has built many successful plants including some of the largest in the world. Anaergia owns and operates some of the plants it builds, and it also operates plants that are owned by its customers.

