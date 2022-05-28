Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of EMCF, FSI, BHVN, and RTLR

NEW YORK, May 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Emclaire Financial Corp. ( EMCF)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EMCF to Farmers National Banc Corp. Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, EMCF shareholders may receive $40.00 in cash per share or 2.15 shares of Farmers’ common stock, subject to an overall limitation of 70% of the shares being exchanged for Famers’ shares and 30% cash.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (: FSI)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of FSI and Lygos, Inc.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (: BHVN)

Lifshitz Law LLP announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BHVN to Pfizer, Inc. for $148.50 in cash per share of BHVN owned.

Rattler Midstream LP ( RTLR)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of RTLR and Diamond Energy, Inc. ("Diamondback") ( FANG). Under the terms of the agreement, RTLR's shareholders will receive 0.113 shares of Diamondback common stock for each share of RTLR common stock they own.

