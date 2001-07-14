TRUEBLUE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating TrueBlue, Inc. on Behalf of TrueBlue Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against TrueBlue, Inc. (“TrueBlue” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TBI) on behalf of TrueBlue stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether TrueBlue has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

TrueBlue issued a press release during trading hours on June 15, 2022 “announc[ing]… that Patrick Beharelle has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors of TrueBlue, effective June 14, 2022.” The Company stated that “Mr. Beharelle’s resignation follows an investigation, led by outside counsel, into allegations regarding his conduct. Based on the investigation’s findings, the Board of Directors determined that he engaged in behaviors that violated TrueBlue’s policies and Code of Conduct. Mr. Beharelle’s conduct in question was not related to financial controls, financial statements, or business performance.”

On this news, TrueBlue’s stock price fell $1.06 per share, or 5%, to close at $18.55 per share on June 15, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired TrueBlue shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

