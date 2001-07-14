IRONNET DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against IronNet, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against IronNet, Inc. (“IronNet” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IRNT) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired IronNet securities between September 15, 2021 and December 15, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 21, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On August 27, 2021, IronNet became a publicly traded company via a merger with LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (“LGL”), a blank check company otherwise known as a special purpose acquisition vehicle (“SPAC”). Like other SPACs, LGL did not initially have any operations or business of its own. Rather, it raised money from investors in an initial public offering and then later used the proceeds from the offering to acquire IronNet, which had been a private company.

The complaint charges IronNet, its Co-Chief Executive Officers, and its Chief Financial Officer with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. According to the complaint, the defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose known adverse facts about IronNet's business, operations, and prospects, including that: (i) the Company had materially overstated its business and financial prospects; (ii) the Company was unable to predict the timing of significant customer opportunities which constituted a substantial portion of its publicly-issued FY 2022 financial guidance; (iii) the Company had not established effective disclosure controls and procedures to reasonably ensure its public disclosures were timely, accurate, complete, and not otherwise misleading; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false, misleading, and/or lacked any reasonable basis in fact at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired IronNet shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at [email protected], telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

