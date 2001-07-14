Apyx Medical Corporation Investor News: Robbins LLP is Investigating Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) on Behalf of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins+LLP is investigating Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) and its officers and directors to determine whether they breached fiduciary duties and violated securities laws by using its products for off-label indications. Apyx claims to be an advanced energy technology company with products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. Nearly 80% of its revenue is derived from the Advanced Energy segment.

What is this Case About: According to the complaint, between May 12, 2021 and March 11, 2022, defendants failed to disclose to investors that a significant number of Apyx’s Advanced Energy products were used for off-label indications and that such off-label uses led to an increase in the number of medical device reports filed by Apyx reporting serious adverse events. As a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur regulatory scrutiny, which would adversely impact its financial results.

On March 14, 2022, Apyx disclosed that the FDA would be posting a Medical Device Safety Communication (“MDSC”) related to the Company’s Advanced Energy Products. The Company further disclosed that “[b]ased on our initial interactions with the FDA, we believe the Agency’s MDSC will pertain to the use of our Advanced Energy products outside of their FDA-cleared indication for general use in cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.” On this news, the Company's stock fell $4.02, or over 40%, to close at $5.66 per share on March 14, 2022.

