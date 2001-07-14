Shareholder rights law firm Robbins+LLP is investigating IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) and its officers and directors to determine whether they breached their fiduciary duties or violated securities laws by failing to disclose material information about the development and effectiveness of its computers to shareholders. IonQ purports to "develop quantum computers designed to solve the world's most complex problems."

If you would like more information about our investigation of IonQ, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

What is this Case About: According to the complaint, on September 30, 2021, IonQ became a public entity via business combination with dMY Technology Group, Inc. III, a special purpose acquisition company. On May 3, 2022, Scorpion Capital released a research report alleging, among other things, that IonQ is a “scam built on phony statements about nearly all key aspects of the technology and business.” It further claimed that the Company reported “[f]ictitious ‘revenue’ via sham transactions and related-party round-tripping.” On this news, the Company’s stock fell $0.71, or 9%, to close at $7.15 per share on May 3, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

During the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) IonQ had not yet developed a 32-qubit quantum computer; (2) the Company’s 11-qubit quantum computer suffered from significant error rates, rendering it useless; and (3) IonQ’s quantum computer is not sufficiently reliable, so it is not accessible despite being available through major cloud providers. Defendants also failed to disclose that a significant portion of IonQ’s revenue was derived from improper round-tripping transactions with related parties.

Next Steps: If you acquired shares of IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) securities between March 30, 2021 and May 2, 2022, you have legal options. Contact Robbins LLP for more information.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas

(800) 350-6003

[email protected]

Shareholder+Information+Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against IonQ, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock+Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220617005551/en/