Xos Shares Recap Video of Xos Fleet Week Product Reveal Event

LOS ANGELES, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. ( XOS), a leading fleet services provider and manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles, today published a recap video of its Fleet Week product reveal event that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The video, at three minutes long, highlights the new 100% battery-electric MDXT™ and HDXT™ vehicles and Xosphere™ fleet management platform that Xos unveiled that evening.



To watch the video, click here .

About Xos, Inc.

Xos is a leading fleet services provider and original equipment manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles and the tools to adopt them. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes of 270 miles or less per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with zero-emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com .

