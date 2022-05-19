Aetna Donates $225,000 to Iowa Community Health Partners

PR Newswire

Funding will support social care needs and health care providers across The Hawkeye State

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna Health of Iowa Inc., dba Aetna Better Health of Iowa, a CVS Health company (NYSE: CVS), announced that it provided investments totaling $225,000 to six community health partners throughout the state. The investments will support local organizations and health care providers who are committed to helping underserved Iowans meet social care needs, including those related to child care, food insecurity and access to preventive care in rural areas.

"Improving the health and wellbeing of individuals and families in underserved communities begins with building a network of social services where they live and work," said Kelly Munson, President, Aetna Medicaid. "The investments we're announcing today will strengthen communities in Iowa and bring the state closer to accomplishing its mission to help Iowan's achieve healthy, safe, stable and self-sufficient lives."

Aetna provided community donations totaling $225,000 to the following organizations:

Iowa Association of Community Providers(IACP) received funding to support enhanced technology services and professional development of Medicaid-focused providers, member organizations and direct support professionals who care and advocate for individuals that have significant challenges with mental health and disabilities. In Iowa, approximately one out of every five adults ages 18 years and older reports experiencing at least one type of disability. The IACP is known for its advocacy and ensuring that Iowa's mental health and disability service providers are committed to improving the quality of life for those in their care

Community Health Centers of Southeastern Iowa(CHC/SEIA) received funding to add a Community Health Worker to their team. This position will support a community health worker pilot program that will help facilitate blood pressure checks, remote patient monitoring, and extend the use of telehealth and other services to patients in rural communities. CHC/SEIA is a non-profit community health center that provides primary care to individuals and families with limited resources or other barriers to health care.

Primary Health Care, Inc.(PHC), a community health center, received funding to support a clinical leadership training program that will educate providers on incorporating process improvement into daily clinical care to achieve better patient outcomes. The training will also explore value-based concepts that drive financial stability, close health equity gaps, and engage care teams to achieve organizational goals and transform health care delivery. PHC will share knowledge, training and concepts with the other 13 community health centers in Iowa.

Iowa Women's Foundation (IWF) received funding for its Building Community Child Care Solutions Collaborative. This collaborative works to increase awareness and investments in community-led solutions to address Iowa's child care shortage, which has been reported on by the state. Solving this issue is essential for low-income families and local employers.

Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) received funding for its DMARC Food Pantry Network. The pantry provides low-income individuals and families throughout Greater Des Moines with access to fresh and healthy food. The funding will provide, at no cost, more than 41,000 fresh and healthy meals to more than 4,600 individuals living with food insecurity throughout Greater Des Moines through the DMARC Food Pantry Network, a network of 14 partner food pantries and 30+ mobile units.

Iowa Food Bank Association (IFBA) received funding for its Healthy Food to Iowans program, an effort that provides awareness and outreach services across the state to help eligible individuals and families apply for the Department of Human Services Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Aetna's donation will specifically support SNAP Hotline marketing, operations and the salaries of the specialists who educate and assist applicants through the process.

Ted Koutsoubas, Chief Strategy Officer for Aetna Medicaid, said, "Community health partners are essential for meeting people where they are and helping support their health and well-being. Our partners were selected for their proven ability to support health care providers and assist Iowans in overcoming difficult challenges, such as those experienced by families with young children, individuals with disabilities and people without access to nutritious food."

Iowa Association of Community Providers CEO Shelly Chandler said, "We appreciate Aetna's generous support of our association's more than 125 community-based organizations and providers. Aetna's donation to IACP will provide for training and the delivery of quality health services that will help Iowans with developmental disabilities and mental health challenges lead more productive and fulfilling lives."

