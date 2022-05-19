NeoPollard Interactive Celebrates Two Prestigious Wins at 2022 EGR North America Awards

PR Newswire

LANSING, Mich., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NeoPollard Interactive" or "NPi"), jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. ("NeoGames") (Nasdaq: NGMS), is proud to announce that, for the third time, it has been recognized as the Lottery Supplier of the Year and that its Ignite Player Marketing in-house digital marketing agency has been awarded the Acquisition and Retention Partner of the Year at the 2022 EGR North America Awards. The EGR Awards celebrate excellence in the North American online gaming industry and is considered the premier gaming awards for companies operating in the North American market.

In fiscal year 2021, North American iLottery programs generated over $4 billion in sales, with over 67% of gross wagers coming from NPi customers, exemplifying why NPi is the most sought-after provider to work in partnership with lotteries seeking to modernize through the digital distribution channel. NPi's iLottery 360° Solution provides lotteries with exceptional technology, exciting games, and an elevated service package known as the "Power Suite of iLottery Services", including Ignite Player Marketing.

Recognizing the stiff competition for consumers' gaming entertainment dollars and thus the importance for lotteries to excel at targeted acquisition, conversion and retention of players, NPi built Ignite Player Marketing to cover the entire spectrum of marketing, ranging from awareness through traditional media strategies, to highly specific, geo-targeted digital and social media, and data-infused retention marketing programs to connect with iLottery players. In 2021, the direct efforts of the team resulted in tremendous engagement, as 1.1 million players from across its North American network of iLottery partners made deposits totaling over $990 million dollars.

"Marketing is shown to be a key differentiating factor in driving tangible and impactful iLottery revenues," said Jessica Powell, Senior Director of Ignite Player Marketing. "Ignite Player Marketing consists of a team of highly talented and passionate individuals who design appealing, player-first experiences, while ensuring there is a critical focus on our customer's performance targets. The Acquisition and Retention Partner of the Year award will only serve to fuel our ambitions to continue to deliver the best possible and most comprehensive marketing services to our customers in the growing iLottery industry."

"NPi's leading market share is a reflection of our commitment to powering the most profitable iLottery programs," said Doug Pollard, Co-CEO, NPi. "The iLottery 360° Solution has long been considered industry-leading, evidenced by this being NPi's third Lottery Supplier of the Year award. For Ignite Player Marketing to have been recognized with its award in its first year of operations further shows why NPi continues to be the preferred partner of choice for lotteries in the internet lottery space."

"Partnering with NPi delivers value and exceptional results for lotteries," said Moti Malul, Co-CEO, NPi. "As the only provider solely focused on iLottery, we have repeatedly demonstrated our commitment to innovation and to the continued enhancement of our technology and game content. Our team works collaboratively to drive results for our lottery partners. These two awards demonstrate our continued success in the iLottery space and reflect why our partners continue to trust us to transform their operations."

About NeoPollard Interactive

Born in the digital domain, NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NPi") is an award-winning supplier of best-in-class iLottery solutions to the North American lottery market. Serving the largest share of U.S. lotteries that currently sell online, NPi helped pioneer the successful introduction of iLottery in the U.S. and, is North America's proven partner of choice to enable regulated lotteries to design and deploy complex gaming solutions in support of generating incremental revenue for good causes through the online channel. NPi offers cutting-edge technology, a full suite of managed services, and the industry's top performing game content, as part of its innovative and comprehensive approach to partnering for iLottery success. Jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A.(Nasdaq: NGMS)—both globally recognized industry leaders—NPi powers the most profitable iLottery programs. Visit us at www.neopollard.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

About NeoGames

NeoGames (Nasdaq: NGMS) is a technology-driven innovator and a global provider of iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames' full-service solution combines proprietary technology platforms with the experience and expertise required for successful iLottery operations. NeoGames' pioneering game studio encompasses an extensive portfolio of engaging online lottery games that deliver an entertaining player experience. As a trusted partner to lotteries worldwide, the company works with its customers to maximize their success, offering a comprehensive solution that empowers them to deliver enjoyable and profitable iLottery programs to their players, generate more revenue, and direct proceeds to good causes. For more information, visit www.neogames.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

