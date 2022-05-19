As seen on Showtime's Couples' Therapy, Dr. Orna Guralnik Provides Advice to the Original Voice of Apple's Siri, Susan Bennett, to Help UserWay Promote Web Accessibility for Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD)

PR Newswire

For the second consecutive year, UserWay launches a campaign in partnership with the original voice of Siri, Susan Bennett, together with Showtime's famed therapist Dr. Guralnik, to promote web accessibility for GAAD.

WILMINGTON, Del., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Timed to coincide with Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD), UserWay (TASE: UWAY), the leading digital accessibility company, launched its new digital campaign today, featuring both Dr. Orna Guralnik, star of Couples Therapy on Showtime, and Susan Bennett, the original voice behind Apple's Siri. The campaign aims to spread awareness about global web accessibility and bring to light the importance of digital inclusivity. With more than one billion people with disabilities and impairments across the globe, and the world becoming increasingly digital, the need for web accessibility and inclusion is more urgent than ever.

"Digital accessibility is fundamentally part of our everyday lives, even if we don't realize it," said Allon Mason, CEO of UserWay. "It's great to see accessibility awareness expanding, and we felt that highlighting the problem with both Susan and Orna creates a sort of familiarity and relatability everyone can appreciate. It's our hope this will inspire all companies to take action to ensure their websites are inclusive, and accessible to people of all abilities or disabilities." A

The UserWay campaign features therapy sessions between Dr. Orna Guralnik and Susan Bennett as Siri herself, as Siri explores what's troubling her most —- she loves to help people, but she can't make all the websites around the world accessible by herself. If everyone knew how simple it is to fix this problem with the UserWay widget, the web would be barrier-free for everyone.

"I feel honored to be included in such an important project," said Dr. Orna Guralnik. "As a therapist, I have dedicated my life to helping people, and so I connect deeply with UserWay's mission in helping empower those living with disabilities."

Watch the campaign video here.

Only 2% of the world's top one million websites are accessible, despite the existence of the ADA and international accessibility regulations, which help promote regulation on the topic. The UserWay widget uses AI to identify accessibility violations on a website and automatically fixes them. This is done by automatically fixing a website's code, in real time, to ensure people relying on assistive technologies such as screen readers, can access and understand all site content. The widget also offers opt-in user experience and accessibility enhancements including increased color contrast, text size adjustments and an integrated screen reader, dictionary and more.

"Building an accessibility-first culture does not happen overnight, it takes time," said Mason. "Yet every step forward gets us closer to a universally inclusive future. When organizations make their sites accessible, we all benefit."

About UserWay

UserWay is the #1 global digital accessibility solution leader, committed to enabling the fundamental human right of digital accessibility for everyone. UserWay radically simplifies a website's ability to become fully accessible and ADA compliant. The UserWay widget has been installed on more than 1 million websites and is relied on by more than 60 million users with disabilities. With UserWay's CaaS (Compliance as a Service) technology that includes human-in-the-loop interventions, website owners can quickly reach compliance with WCAG 2.1, ADA, ATAG 2.0, EN 301-549 and Section 508 regulations, as required by US and international governmental and regulatory bodies.

About Dr. Orna Guralnik

Dr. Orna Guralnik is a Clinical Psychologist and Psychoanalyst practicing in New York City.

Dr. Guralnik is a faculty member of both the NYU Postdoctoral Program in Psychotherapy & Psychoanalysis and the National Institute for Psychotherapies in NYC.

Dr. Guralnik lectures and publishes on the topics of couples' treatment and culture, dissociation, and depersonalization, as well as culture and psychoanalysis. She serves on the editorial board of two academic journals, Psychoanalytic Dialogues and Studies in Gender & Sexuality.

She is co-founder of the Center for the Study of Dissociation and Depersonalization at Mount Sinai Medical School, where she was funded by NIH and NARSAD grants. Prior to becoming a psychoanalyst, she was a principal at both Lucid Consulting and Worklab Consulting.

Dr. Guralnik is a graduate of the NYU Postdoctoral Program in Psychoanalysis. She has also been starring in Showtime's documentary series Couples Therapy.

Couple's Therapy is a trademark of Showtime Networks Inc. Siri is a trademark of Apple Inc. Neither Apple Inc. or Showtime Networks Inc. have sponsored or endorsed and are not otherwise affiliated with Userway, and its products and services.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/as-seen-on-showtimes-couples-therapy-dr-orna-guralnik-provides-advice-to-the-original-voice-of-apples-siri-susan-bennett-to-help-userway-promote-web-accessibility-for-global-accessibility-awareness-day-gaad-301551011.html

SOURCE UserWay