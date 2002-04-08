Healthy Extracts New Clinical Study Highlights UBN RELIEF Naturally Alleviates Migraine Symptoms

LAS VEGAS, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. ( HYEX), a leading innovator of clinically proven plant-based products for heart and brain health, announced a poster presentation at the American College of Sports Medicine’s 2022 ACSM Annual Meeting in San Diego, California.



Neil Wolkodoff, PhD, medical program director of the Colorado Center for Health and Sports Science, co-authored and presented a poster titled “Effects of a Phytonutrient Complex on Migraine: Comparison of Overall Episodes to Quality of Life Factors.” The poster highlights the improvement in quality of life (QOL) of migraineurs after consuming Healthy Extracts’ migraine headache formulation, UBN RELIEF™.

The study concluded that Healthy Extracts’ RELIEF, a medium chain triglyceride-based nootropic formulation, provided significant reductions in number and duration of migraine episodes for chronic migraine sufferers. 30 migraine sufferers in the intervention group consumed the RELIEF formulation every morning for 60 days, while 10 subjects were placed in a control group and received a placebo.

The number of migraine episodes for the intervention group declined significantly by 53%, from 11.6 to 5.4 per 30 days. The average episode duration also decreased from 260 minutes to 158 minutes. These results were associated with a self-assessed quality-of-life improvement of 43%.

“This presentation demonstrates the importance of educating consumers about the unique benefits of Healthy Extracts’ proprietary RELIEF formulation,” stated Dr. Gerald M. Haase, a co-author of the poster, an advisor to Healthy Extracts and a clinical professor of surgery at the University of Colorado School of Medicine and Children’s Hospital Colorado.

“These strong results showed the ability of UBN RELIEF to alleviate symptoms associated with migraines and improve quality of life when taken on a daily basis for 60 days,” he continued “Moreover, the conclusions of the study reveal that UBN RELIEF can be a natural complementary option for the tens of millions of migraine sufferers. Healthcare providers and consumers can expect that this natural formulation may provide a meaningful benefit.”

The poster was also co-authored by Dr. Reginald W. Kapteyn, a physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist at Orthopedic Associates of Muskegon in Michigan.

The study further builds upon Healthy Extracts’ recently reported results from a prospective, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial that evaluated UBN RELIEF. The results were published in January in World Journal of Advanced Research and Reviews.

The trial concluded that taking a daily single serving of UBN RELIEF for 60 days can naturally reduce or alleviate symptoms associated with migraines, as well as improve cognitive function, sleep satisfaction and overall quality of life.

The results were highly significant given that about one in six Americans or about 55 million people are afflicted with migraine and severe headaches, according to government health studies. Migraine headaches are among the top reasons for emergency room visits, and a high percentage of migraine episodes result in both temporary and long-term disability. This leads to time lost from employment, education, housework, recreation and other important daily activities.

“These peer-reviewed, published clinical research studies highly differentiate our products in the marketplace and assures our customers they will see results,” stated Healthy Extracts president, Duke Pitts. “It is important to note that these positive results from UBN RELIEF were achieved without producing any adverse side effects.”

UBN RELIEF is based on a specialized version of a Healthy Extracts proprietary, patent-protected formulation. The unique formulation is the result of more than 20 years of scientific research, including multiple clinical studies on the key ingredients. The ingredients are naturally derived and contain no caffeine or added sugar.

In addition to severe discomfort and distress, clinical studies have shown that migraines are also related to poor cognitive performance. The key ingredients in UBN RELIEF have been clinically demonstrated to enhance human cognitive behavior and mental focus by improving the functioning of areas of the brain responsible for attention, memory, mood, and reaction times by as much as 46%.

The new trial results provide additional scientific support for Healthy Extracts’ patent protected formulations, and the company has filed an application to the FDA for approval of a qualified health claim regarding the clinical benefits in migraine headaches.

Healthy Extracts’ product research and development is focused on the brain health supplement market that is expected to grow at an 8% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) to reach $15.7 billion by 2030.

To learn more about RELIEF and Healthy Extracts’ other products, go to tryubn.com /relief and bergametna.com .

About UBN RELIEF

UBN RELIEF is based on a specialized version of a Healthy Extracts proprietary, patent-protected formulation. The special formulation is the result of more than 20 years of scientific research, including multiple clinical studies on the key ingredients. The ingredients are naturally derived and contain no caffeine or added sugar.

Whether as a scoop added to water or coffee, or mixed in a smoothie, RELIEF’s powerful brain activation benefits have been shown to last eight hours or more. The company plans to soon offer RELIEF as a single-serving, bio-degradable gel pack that can be easily consumed anytime, anywhere, no liquid or mixing required.

The company’s proprietary formulation is protected by multiple issued and pending patents. The formulation includes specific highly concentrated medium chain triglycerides (MCTs), which are derived from Healthy Extracts’ patent pending extraction process. MCTs have been shown to elevate the level of ketones in the brain.

The formulation also contains a proprietary blend of other key ingredients, including a naturally sourced nootropic spearmint extract that is clinically demonstrated to support mental focus during the day without disrupting sleep at night; a protective antioxidant found naturally in the body that helps the brain function optimally, and promotes better mood and sleep habits; and a unique natural marigold extract that is scientifically shown to block blue light, enhance brain carotenoid antioxidant levels and replenish lutein, which is critical for optimum eye health.

Learn more about UBN RELIEF or order today at tryubn.com .

About Healthy Extracts “Live Life Young Again”

Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for developing or acquiring science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based proprietary products in select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market.

The company’s subsidiaries, BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. This superfruit is known to have the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids, and with healthy heart benefits backed by more than 17 clinical studies.

UBN KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations have been clinically shown to improve brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy. UBN is pursuing intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing its IP portfolio of multiple issued and pending patents.

For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com , bergametna.com or tryubn.com .

