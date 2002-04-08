Sumo Logic Innovation Recognized with Industry Accolades at RSA Conference 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSA Conference -- Sumo Logic ( SUMO), the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, has secured two wins from the Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) Global InfoSec Awards 2022 in Best Solution for Cloud Security Monitoring and Best Product Security Orchestration Automation & Response (SOAR).



In a world of cloud complexity, Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR boosts automation, delivering increased collaboration – providing shorter investigation and response times. Coupled together, Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM with Cloud Security Monitoring and Analytics along with Cloud SOAR give Sumo Logic customers one platform so that teams can respond faster to incidents. Sumo Logic will showcase the functionality of its security intelligence solutions from Booth #5463 at the RSA Conference 2022.

“Modern threats require modern security solutions, and Sumo Logic is purpose-built to address today’s challenging cyber-threat landscape,” said Dave Frampton, VP/GM, Security Business Unit at Sumo Logic. “We are thankful that Cyber Defense Magazine recognizes the critical role of cloud-scale analytics and automation to improve the security practitioner experience and has selected us for top honors in its Global InfoSec Awards 2022.”

“Sumo Logic embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Sumo Logic Security Intelligence Suite

The Sumo Logic Security Intelligence Suite includes Cloud Security Monitoring & Analytics, Audit & Compliance, Cloud SIEM, and Cloud SOAR. Powered by the Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform, Sumo Logic delivers modern, cloud-native solutions for modern security operations. For more information, visit: https://www.sumologic.com/solutions/modernize-security-operations/

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NSDQ: SUMO) empowers the people who power modern, digital business. Through its SaaS analytics platform, Sumo Logic enables customers to deliver reliable and secure cloud-native applications. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ helps practitioners and developers ensure application reliability, secure and protect against modern security threats, and gain insights into their cloud infrastructures. Customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to get powerful real-time analytics and insights across observability and security solutions for their cloud-native applications. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

